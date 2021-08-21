August 21, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFootballBasketballRecruiting2022 Football CommitsPodcastForumSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How Will New NIL Partnership and Scholarship Expansions Affect The Longhorns?

In this episode of the Longhorns Country Podcast, Matt is joined by podcaster and writer Timm Hamm, to discuss the latest week in Longhorns news, including new a new NIL partnership, potential changes to scholarship numbers and more.
Author:

Welcome to the Longhorns Country Podcast, where we discuss anything and everything related to the Texas Longhorns: game coverage, breaking news, recruiting, you name it.

The managing editor and publishing of LonghornsCountry.com, Matt Galatzan, is your host and you can follow him on Twitter @matt_galatzan.

In this episode of the Longhorns Country Podcast, Matt is joined by podcaster and writer Timm Hamm, to discuss the latest week in Longhorns news. 

Listen to the episode here:

The guys talk about the new NIL partnership the Longhorns signed with The Brandr Group, the NCAA's reported scholarship expansion plans, and the recruitment of Spearman speedster wide receiver, Brenen Thompson. 

The guys also break down Mack Brown's advice to the Longhorns as they head into the SEC, and talk about the latest developments in the Longhorns quarterback competition.

Recommended Articles

Sark
Play
Podcast

Podcast: How Will New NIL Partnership and Scholarship Expansions Affect The Longhorns?

In this episode of the Longhorns Country Podcast, Matt is joined by podcaster and writer Timm Hamm, to discuss the latest week in Longhorns news, including new a new NIL partnership, potential changes to scholarship numbers and more.

lebron
Play
Longhorns in the pros

LeBron James Couldn't Ignore This Jaw-Dropping Highlight From A Former Longhorn

As he always does, the Lakers' star took to social media to share his reaction

USATSI_15958431
Play
News

Longhorn Student-Athletes Reach New NIL Milestone

UT just made a big move that will benefit its student athletes in the long-run

Thanks for listening!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

The Longhorns Country Podcast is available on all of your major podcast platforms, including Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, and many more. We will also be available on iTunes shortly.

Make sure to like, rate, and subscribe on your favorite platform so that you don't miss a single episode of the show.

The podcast can also be found on our host site on Megaphone, here.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Sark
Podcast

Podcast: How Will New NIL Partnership and Scholarship Expansions Affect The Longhorns?

In this episode of the Longhorns Country Podcast, Matt is joined by podcaster and writer Timm Hamm, to discuss the latest week in Longhorns news, including new a new NIL partnership, potential changes to scholarship numbers and more.

lebron
Longhorns in the pros

LeBron James Couldn't Ignore This Jaw-Dropping Highlight From A Former Longhorn

As he always does, the Lakers' star took to social media to share his reaction

USATSI_15958431
News

Longhorn Student-Athletes Reach New NIL Milestone

UT just made a big move that will benefit its student athletes in the long-run

GettyImages-1180695466
News

NCAA Moving To Expand of Signing Class Limit?

College football signing classes could be growing in size sooner than later

E4YCnDRWEAEPB2T
Football

Elite Texas WR Target Brenen Thompson Reveals Final Three Schools

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

Casey Thompson
Football

Two Longhorns Named To Award Watch Lists

A pair of key Texas players have been named to individual award watch lists for the upcoming season

bijan-isu1
Football

Bijan Robinson Named ESPN Preseason All-American

Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson named ESPN Preseason All-American

USATSI_15271761
News

Way-Too-Early Game Predictions: Kansas State Vs. Texas

In the season finale under the first year of Steve Sarkisian, can the Longhorns be successful against an up-and-coming Kansas state program?