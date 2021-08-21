Podcast: How Will New NIL Partnership and Scholarship Expansions Affect The Longhorns?

In this episode of the Longhorns Country Podcast, Matt is joined by podcaster and writer Timm Hamm, to discuss the latest week in Longhorns news, including new a new NIL partnership, potential changes to scholarship numbers and more.

Listen to the episode here:

The guys talk about the new NIL partnership the Longhorns signed with The Brandr Group, the NCAA's reported scholarship expansion plans, and the recruitment of Spearman speedster wide receiver, Brenen Thompson.

The guys also break down Mack Brown's advice to the Longhorns as they head into the SEC, and talk about the latest developments in the Longhorns quarterback competition.

