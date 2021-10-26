    • October 26, 2021
    Publish date:

    PODCAST: Can the Longhorns Still Make a Push For The Big 12 Title? Plus More Arch Manning Talk

    The Longhorns are entering a critical matchup in Waco against a Big 12 rival
    Author:

    Coming off of their bye week, the Texas Longhorns head into Waco to face the Baylor Bears in what will be their most critical game of the season to date.

    Can they rise to the challenge?

    Listen below:

    IIn this episode of the Longhorns Country Podcast, Matt Galatzan and John Garcia discuss the lessons Texas needed to learn during the bye week, before previewing the team's trip to Waco to take on the No. 16 Baylor Bears. The guys also talk about Texas' Big 12 title chances and what needs to fall the Longhorns way, before getting into a discussion about Arch Manning's trip to Austin, and more recruiting talk.

    Welcome to the Longhorns Country Podcast, where we discuss anything and everything related to the Texas Longhorns: game coverage, breaking news, recruiting, you name it.

    The managing editor and publishing of LonghornsCountry.com, Matt Galatzan, is your host and you can follow him on Twitter @matt_galatzan.

    You can listen to the full episode above.

    The Podcast is available on all of your major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, and many more.

