    • October 8, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsFootballBasketballRecruiting2022 Football CommitsPodcastForumSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    PODCAST: Red River Showdown Preview With Longhorn Legends Dan Neil and Phil Dawson

    Two former Longhorn greats join the Longhorns country podcast to discuss the Red River showdown
    Author:

    Texas and Oklahoma are set to kick off from the Cotton Bowl this Saturday in what could be the game that shapes the race for the Big 12 championship. 

    Can the Longhorns break their three-game skid against the Sooners and win the inside track to AT&T Stadium in Arlington this December?

    Listen to two former Longhorn legends break it down here:

    In this episode of the Longhorns Country Podcast, Matt is joined by a pair of Longhorn Legends to break down the matchup between Texas and Oklahoma in the Red River Showdown this weekend, and give their best memories from the rivalry.

    In Part 1, former Horns offensive lineman Dan Neil joins the show to break down the matchups along the offensive and defensive lines, his impressions of new offensive line coach Kyle Flood, and more. In Part 2, Matt is joined by former Texas kicker Phil Dawson, who breaks down the special teams unit, Cameron Dicker, Jeff Banks, and more.

    Both guys also talk about their time in the NFL and give their thoughts on Steve Sarkisian and the new direction of the program.

    Recommended Articles

    SNE65bpO
    Play
    Podcast

    PODCAST: Red River Showdown Preview With Longhorn Legends Dan Neil and Phil Dawson

    Two former Longhorn greats join the Longhorns country podcast to discuss the Red River showdown

    6 minutes ago
    USATSI_15048765
    Play
    Football

    Upset Looming? Staff Predictions For The Red River Showdown

    The Longhorns Country staff gives their way-too-early predictions for the Red River Showdown against rival Oklahoma

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16875593
    Play
    News

    How Texas' Bijan Robinson can Prove He's Heisman Material Against Oklahoma

    Bijan Robinson could take leaps in the Heisman race against Oklahoma in Red River Showdown

    1 hour ago

    Welcome to the Longhorns Country Podcast, where we discuss anything and everything related to the Texas Longhorns: game coverage, breaking news, recruiting, you name it.

    The managing editor and publishing of LonghornsCountry.com, Matt Galatzan, is your host and you can follow him on Twitter @matt_galatzan.

    Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

    The Podcast is available on all of your major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, and many more.

    Make sure to like, rate, and subscribe on your favorite platform so that you don't miss a single episode of the show.

    The podcast can also be found on our host site on Megaphone, here.

    Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

    Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

    SNE65bpO
    Podcast

    PODCAST: Red River Showdown Preview With Longhorn Legends Dan Neil and Phil Dawson

    Two former Longhorn greats join the Longhorns country podcast to discuss the Red River showdown

    6 minutes ago
    USATSI_15048765
    Football

    Upset Looming? Staff Predictions For The Red River Showdown

    The Longhorns Country staff gives their way-too-early predictions for the Red River Showdown against rival Oklahoma

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16875593
    News

    How Texas' Bijan Robinson can Prove He's Heisman Material Against Oklahoma

    Bijan Robinson could take leaps in the Heisman race against Oklahoma in Red River Showdown

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_15813649
    News

    Which Texas Freshman is Top Women’s Big 12 Preseason Pick?

    Aaliyah Moore, a Top 10 national prospect, has the coaches’ votes as the best freshman entering the 2021-22 season

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_15821427
    News

    How Did Texas Women Fare in Big 12 Preseason Poll?

    Texas received two first-place votes in the coaches poll, just behind a familiar foe in the Baylor Bears

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_16905909
    Football

    How to Watch and Listen To The Red River Showdown

    Texas opens Big 12 play with a renewal of their rivalry with the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Here is how to watch and listen

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_16688046
    Football

    Why Red River Showdown Means More To Texas LB Luke Brockermeyer

    A Longhorn through and through, Luke Brockermeyer represents what the Red River Showdown is all about.

    Oct 7, 2021
    USATSI_14133268
    Men's Basketball

    Why Brock Cunningham and Chris Beard Are The Perfect Match at Texas

    Beard has always respected Cunningham's game from afar. Now, they'll work together on the quest for a championship

    Oct 7, 2021