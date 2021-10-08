PODCAST: Red River Showdown Preview With Longhorn Legends Dan Neil and Phil Dawson

Two former Longhorn greats join the Longhorns country podcast to discuss the Red River showdown

Texas and Oklahoma are set to kick off from the Cotton Bowl this Saturday in what could be the game that shapes the race for the Big 12 championship.

Can the Longhorns break their three-game skid against the Sooners and win the inside track to AT&T Stadium in Arlington this December?

Listen to two former Longhorn legends break it down here:

In this episode of the Longhorns Country Podcast, Matt is joined by a pair of Longhorn Legends to break down the matchup between Texas and Oklahoma in the Red River Showdown this weekend, and give their best memories from the rivalry.

In Part 1, former Horns offensive lineman Dan Neil joins the show to break down the matchups along the offensive and defensive lines, his impressions of new offensive line coach Kyle Flood, and more. In Part 2, Matt is joined by former Texas kicker Phil Dawson, who breaks down the special teams unit, Cameron Dicker, Jeff Banks, and more.

Both guys also talk about their time in the NFL and give their thoughts on Steve Sarkisian and the new direction of the program.

Welcome to the Longhorns Country Podcast, where we discuss anything and everything related to the Texas Longhorns: game coverage, breaking news, recruiting, you name it.

The managing editor and publishing of LonghornsCountry.com, Matt Galatzan, is your host and you can follow him on Twitter @matt_galatzan.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

The Podcast is available on all of your major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, and many more.

Make sure to like, rate, and subscribe on your favorite platform so that you don't miss a single episode of the show.

The podcast can also be found on our host site on Megaphone, here.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.