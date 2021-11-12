Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    PODCAST: What To Make Of The Bo Davis Bus Video

    The Texas Longhorns were part of the national spotlight once again this week
    Coming off of a disappointing loss some have been calling the culture of the Texas locker room into question. 

    Is Sark's program on the right path?

    Listen below:

    In this episode of the Longhorns Country Podcast, Matt and John discuss the disaster in Ames vs. Iowa State, the Texas QB situation, and try to make sense of the Longhorns culture under Steve Sarkisian. 

    The guys also discuss the infamous video of Texas defensive tackles coach Bo Davis, the national reaction of the video, and break down the impact of what could end up happening with the program.

    Thanks for listening!

    Welcome to the Longhorns Country Podcast, where we discuss anything and everything related to the Texas Longhorns: game coverage, breaking news, recruiting, you name it.

    The managing editor and publishing of LonghornsCountry.com, Matt Galatzan, is your host and you can follow him on Twitter @matt_galatzan.

    You can listen to the full episode above.

    The Podcast is available on all of your major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, and many more.

