PODCAST: What To Make Of The Bo Davis Bus Video
Coming off of a disappointing loss some have been calling the culture of the Texas locker room into question.
Is Sark's program on the right path?
Listen below:
In this episode of the Longhorns Country Podcast, Matt and John discuss the disaster in Ames vs. Iowa State, the Texas QB situation, and try to make sense of the Longhorns culture under Steve Sarkisian.
The guys also discuss the infamous video of Texas defensive tackles coach Bo Davis, the national reaction of the video, and break down the impact of what could end up happening with the program.
The Texas Longhorns were part of the national spotlight once again this week
You can listen to the full episode above.
