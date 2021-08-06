PODCAST: How Does Bryce Anderson's Commitment Affect The Longhorns?

With the loss of Bryce Anderson to the Aggies, what is next for Texas on the recruiting trail?

Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns have built an impressive class so far in the 2022 cycle but lost a big in-state battle on Friday to their arch-rivals, the Texas A&M Aggies.

SI-All American's John Garcia joins the show to discuss the loss of Anderson to the Aggies, and how it affects the Longhorns. The guys also talk about a pair of other recent commitments for Texas, the rest of the recruiting landscape for the Longhorns, and preview the upcoming quarterback battle in Austin between Hudson Card and Casey Thompson.

You can listen to the full episode above.

