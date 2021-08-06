Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFootballBasketballPodcastForumSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

PODCAST: How Does Bryce Anderson's Commitment Affect The Longhorns?

With the loss of Bryce Anderson to the Aggies, what is next for Texas on the recruiting trail?
Author:

Welcome to the Longhorns Country Podcast, where we discuss anything and everything related to the Texas Longhorns: game coverage, breaking news, recruiting, you name it.

The managing editor and publishing of LonghornsCountry.com, Matt Galatzan, is your host and you can follow him on Twitter @matt_galatzan.

Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns have built an impressive class so far in the 2022 cycle but lost a big in-state battle on Friday to their arch-rivals, the Texas A&M Aggies.

SI-All American's John Garcia joins the show to discuss the loss of Anderson to the Aggies, and how it affects the Longhorns. The guys also talk about a pair of other recent commitments for Texas, the rest of the recruiting landscape for the Longhorns, and preview the upcoming quarterback battle in Austin between Hudson Card and Casey Thompson.

You can listen to the full episode above.

Recommended Articles

Podcast
Play
Podcast

PODCAST: How Does Bryce Anderson's Commitment Affect The Longhorns?

With the loss of Bryce Anderson to the Aggies, what is next for Texas on the recruiting trail?

USATSI_16410550
Play
News

Texas' Sark Content Entering First Season On Forty Acres

As he begins his time with the Longhorns, the Steve Sarkisian of yesteryear is back

E732i7WX0AM3FMM
Play
News

Longhorns Target and Top Safety Prospect Bryce Anderson Announces College Commitment

One of America's top safety prospects, Bryce Anderson, announced his college decision on Friday

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

The Longhorns Country Podcast is available on all of your major podcast platforms, including Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts and many more. We will also be available on iTunes shortly.

Make sure to like, rate, and subscribe on your favorite platform so that you don't miss a single episode of the show.

The podcast can also be found on our host site Anchor, here.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Podcast
Podcast

PODCAST: How Does Bryce Anderson's Commitment Affect The Longhorns?

With the loss of Bryce Anderson to the Aggies, what is next for Texas on the recruiting trail?

USATSI_16410550
News

Texas' Sark Content Entering First Season On Forty Acres

As he begins his time with the Longhorns, the Steve Sarkisian of yesteryear is back

E732i7WX0AM3FMM
News

Longhorns Target and Top Safety Prospect Bryce Anderson Announces College Commitment

One of America's top safety prospects, Bryce Anderson, announced his college decision on Friday

soccer_Julia_Grosso_texassports_Canadian_National_Team
News

WATCH: Longhorns Senior Julia Grosso Clinches Canada’s First Olympic Gold

The current Texas soccer star made her mark on Olympic history with one kick.

allman
News

Texas Assistant Coach Wins Gold For U.S Track And Field In Tokyo

A volunteer assistant coach for UT's track and field team struck gold for Team USA on Tuesday

texas-tcu
Football

ESPN Post Spring College Football Rankings: Where Are The Longhorns?

Under a new head coach, the Longhorns have measured expectations heading into 2021

Screen Shot 2021-08-06 at 3.04.57 PM
News

Texas Lands Commitment From Talented Out of State Cornerback

The Texas Longhorns landed a big commitment from an out of state defensive back on Thursday night

chris-beard
Men's Basketball

Chris Beard Ushering In New Standard For Texas Basketball

For Chris Beard and the Longhorns, the winning starts now