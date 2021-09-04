2023 Westlake Star Jaden Greathouse Is High On The Longhorns

Following his team's big win over Euless Trinity on Friday, 2023 wide receiver/tight end prospect Jaden Greathouse talked about his recruiting process with LonghornsCountry.com

Austin Westlake has an immense amount of talent of the offensive side of the ball, including three Power 5 offensive line talents and the Nation's No. 1 quarterback, Cade Klubnik.

However, the most intriguing prospect on that unit might be 2023 wide receiver tight end prospect, Jaden Greathouse -- a player who has been making big plays with the varsity squad since his freshman season.

In the state of Texas, especially at a school like Westlake, that is nearly unheard of, resulting in the 6-foot-2, 206-pound prospect surfacing as one of the most coveted players at his position in the entire country.

That year as a freshman, Greathouse was named the Texas District 25-6A Co-Offensive Newcomer of the Year, helping his team to the Texas 6A D-II state championship.

Greathouse was even better as a sophomore, being named a MaxPreps Sophomore All-American, earning unanimous first-team all-district honors, and leading his team to their second-consecutive state title.

In those two seasons, Greathouse totaled 116 catches for 1,860 yards and 23 touchdowns in 30 games.

The junior already fields offers from a host of elite Power 5 schools as well, including Texas, Oklahoma, Penn State, Arkansas, and Baylor, among others.

"Texas, Oklahoma, Penn State," Greathouse told LonghornsCountry.com in an exclusive interview. "I could go on, but this isn't about me. We just got off of a great win. It was chippy out there, but I'm proud of my teammates."

But for Greathouse, the focus lies more on his teammates, his current season, and winning a third-straight state championship.

"Just to make it to that third straight state championship," Greathouse said of his goals for his junior season. "I've been working hard for my brothers out there, and I know they've been working hard for me out there, so we've just gotta make it happen.

Still, Greathouse does have an interest in a major college program that sits about 15 minutes from Westlake... the Texas Longhorns.

"You know it's right down the street," Greathouse said. "Got some guys down there, a couple of old teammates right down the street, so I love the culture and I'm excited to see what they're going to bring to the season, and I'm just excited for them."

How excited? Well, excited enough to make it to the 40 Acres for the Longhorns season opener against Louisiana this afternoon.

"Oh yea," Greathouse said. "I'll be there."

