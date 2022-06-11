Longhorns Think Elite 2023 WR Recruit Jalen Brown Can Be 'Wide Receiver One'

Jalen Brown spoke with Sports Illustrated about the next steps in his recruitment and broke down some of the schools that are in contention for his signature.

Jalen Brown (Miami, FL) is one of the top receivers in the nation. John Garcia Jr. recently caught up with Brown to provide an update on his recruitment heading into the summer.

Brown is being recruited by almost every major football program in the nation and has a busy month of visits ahead while he tries to narrow his focus on certain schools.

“I’m pretty much trying to narrow it down a little bit, take my official visits, and then make a decision.

He has already visited a number of schools already in 2022.

“Since January, I have been to LSU, Miami, Georgia, UCF, Florida, Texas," Brown said.

As a Miami native, Brown has visited the Hurricanes numerous times over the years, and Mario Christobal's program has certainly made an impression.

“When I go over there it’s pretty much just having fun," Brown said. " The coaches already expressed to me how they feel about my skill level. We have that connection where we talk to each other and we figure out stuff. When I go over there it’s pretty much just having fun, and then just chilling around having small talk, just talking.”

The Texas Longhorns, however, are squarely in the race for Brown following a recent visit.

“When I went to Texas it's pretty much just going out there just talking," Brown said. "Expressing how I feel about the school, how they feel about me, and then just having fun and just chilling.”

And as Texas coach Steve Sarkisian has mentioned, the program is recruiting Brown to be the feature receiver in the offense.

“I can come into Texas and be that one star receiver, wide receiver one," Brown said.

The biggest factor for Brown with Texas is the offense that Sarkisian runs. Brown can envision himself succeeding in Sarkisian’s offensive system, much in the same way as Sarkisian's past pass-catching stars at Alabama.

"What I like about the program? They run the offense that made Alabama so successful with Jerry Jeudy, DeVonta Smith, Henry Ruggs," he said.

As for future plans, Brown has some schools on his mind that he would like to visit in the near future, with a big emphasis on the SEC.

“I’m taking an official visit to LSU next week," Brown said. "That’s one of the schools. I want to get to Tennessee. I also want to get to Texas A&M."

Jalen Brown (6’2, 170 lbs) attends Gulliver Prep in Miami, Florida. As a junior, Brown caught 56 passes for 1033 yards and 11 touchdowns. Brown has offers from LSU, Miami, Texas, Georgia, Michigan, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, and Florida among others.

