Longhorns in Line For Second Straight Loaded Recruiting Weekend

The Longhorns are in line for their second big time visit weekend in a row

AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns are coming off of a massive visit weekend last week, in a group that included 2023 star recruit Arch Manning, DeSoto wideout Johntay Cook, among a host of others. 

However, that appears to be just the tip of the iceberg, with the Horns set to host another extremely impressive visitor list that is loaded for bear on both sides of the ball this weekend.

Rueben Owens

Rueben Owens

Among those visitors will be the nation's top running back, Rueben Owens, and arguably the nation's top slot receiver, Johntay Cook, the nation's top linebacker prospect, Anthony Hill, and one of the nation's top corner recruits, Javien Toviano.

Cook will be making his second trip to Austin in as many weeks, while it will be Owens' first trip to Austin this spring, and his fourth overall.

Johntay Cook

Johntay Cook

You can view the entire list of visitors that Longhornscountry.com has confirmed to be in attendance below:

Offense

RB Rueben Owens - El Campo (TX) 

WR Johntay Cook - DeSoto (Dallas, TX) 

WR Jalen Brown - Gulliver Prep (Miami, FL)

WR Jaden Greathouse - Westlake (Austin, TX)

WR Jaquaize Pettaway (Maybe) - Langham Creek (Houston, TX)

TE Lafayette Kauiway - Sam Houston (Arlington, TX) 

OL Jaydon Chatman - Harker Heights (TX)

Jamel Johnson and Anthony Hill

Jamel Johnson, Anthony Hill

Defense

CB Javien Toviano - Martin (Arlington, TX)

CB Jordan Mattews - Woodlawn (Baton Rouge, LA)

S Jamel Johnson - Seguin (Arlington, TX) - Texas commit

S Derek Williams - Westgate (New Iberia, LA)

S Tyler Turner - Brennan (San Antonio, TX)

LB Anthony Hill - Ryan (Denton, TX)

LB Samaje Burrell - North Crowley (Fort Worth, TX)

LB Derion Gullette - Marlin (TX) 

EDGE Braylan Shelby - Friendswood (TX)

EDGE Desmond Umeozulu - Charles Herbert Flowers (Upper Marlboro, MD)

IDL Samu Taumanupepe - Atascocita (Humble, TX) 

*This list will be updated*Jamel 

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook

