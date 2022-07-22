Skip to main content

Arch Manning Expected to Visit Austin For July BBQ

Arch Manning will help the Longhorns recruit at the big July BBQ visit.

The Texas Longhorns won the top prize in the 2023 recruiting class when they received a commitment from quarterback Arch Manning. 

Manning has helped the Longhorns recruit other top prospects around the nation now that he is in the fold. He will do the same at the barbecue visit event during the last weekend in July. 

Manning is expected to attend the barbecue as first reported by Inside Texas. 

The Longhorns have seen an unprecedented amount of recent recruiting success. They have landed 11 players since Manning’s decision, most notably wide receiver Johntay Cook II, safety Derek Williams Jr., and cornerback Malik Muhammad

Many of the top Texas targets are already off the board, but some remain. Manning’s presence at the barbecue should help the Longhorns make headway with the uncommitted prospects in attendance. 

Elite athletes want to play with great quarterbacks such as Manning. The confidence Manning has in the future of Texas football under coach Steve Sarkisian has allowed other athletes to buy into the program. The 11 players Texas has landed on the heels of Manning's decision will not be the last.

In three seasons at Isidore Newman (New Orleans, LA), Manning has thrown for 6,307 yards, 81 touchdowns, and three interceptions.

You can follow Michael Gresser on Twitter @gresser_michael

