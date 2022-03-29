Skip to main content

Arch Manning 'Already One of the UT Guys' Says Longhorns Signee Kelvin Banks

One of the Longhorns' top signees from 2022 is confident about his team's chances for 2023 QB stud Arch Manning

Coming off of a star-studded visit weekend in Austin, the Texas Longhorns look to be in great shape for some of the country's top recruits, including Isidore Newman (New Orleans, LA) quarterback, Arch Manning.

And according to one of the Longhorns' top high school signees from the 2022 cycle, offensive tackle Kelvin Banks, Texas fans should feel very good about their team's position with the NFL legacy.

"I talked to Arch at the beginning for a little bit and saw him in the meeting rooms," Banks told Orangebloods.com's Jason Suchomel. "It looked like he was already one of the UT guys. So I have a pretty good feeling about him."

The visit was Manning's third to Austin since last summer -- the most visits any program has received from the coveted signal-caller.

As for Banks himself, he was in Austin during the weekend, not just to get a glimpse of spring practice, but also to assist in the recruitment of other Longhorns targets, including offensive linemen Harris Sewell and Jaydon Chatman.

"We were just trying to get more recruits, just talk to them, make them feel at home," Banks said. "Also getting to see the practice was cool. I liked it. It’s different from high school football so I liked that aspect. It was very competitive, very aggressive."

Banks is not a spring enrollee for the Longhorns, and will not enroll until this summer. 

Once he does, he will compete for immediate playing time alongside the other five names in the Longhorns' historic offensive line recruiting haul for 2022.

