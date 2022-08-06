The Texas Longhorns have been hot on the recruiting trail, but the edge position has remained a question mark. The Texas coaching staff must address the edge in the 2023 recruiting class, given the lack of talent on the current roster.

Their task got much harder on Saturday when Friendswood (TX) Edge Braylan Shelby announced his commitment to the USC Trojans.

Shelby made his decision known via his personal Twitter account.

Shelby's decision is a major blow to the Longhorns, as they recently missed out on Westlake Edge Colton Vasek, who committed to Oklahoma.

Shelby took official visits to Texas and USC in June. He released a final two group of Texas and USC in July.

Shelby is one of the fastest-rising players in the state of Texas. He has drawn interest from many big programs in recent months. The close relationships Shelby has formed with the USC coaching staff paid off for the Trojans in the end.

After missing out on Shelby and Vasek, the Longhorns will shift their focus to other priority edge rushers on their board. Tausili Akana out of Lehi (UT) and Damon Wilson out of Venice (FL) are two elite edge rushers the Longhorns remain in the hunt for.

