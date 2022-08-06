Skip to main content

Priority Edge Rusher Braylan Shelby Commits to USC

The Longhorns lost out on another top in-state edge rusher.

The Texas Longhorns have been hot on the recruiting trail, but the edge position has remained a question mark. The Texas coaching staff must address the edge in the 2023 recruiting class, given the lack of talent on the current roster.

Their task got much harder on Saturday when Friendswood (TX) Edge Braylan Shelby announced his commitment to the USC Trojans.

Shelby made his decision known via his personal Twitter account.

Shelby's decision is a major blow to the Longhorns, as they recently missed out on Westlake Edge Colton Vasek, who committed to Oklahoma.

Shelby took official visits to Texas and USC in June. He released a final two group of Texas and USC in July.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_16967361
Play
Football

Texas Breaks All-Time Season Ticket Sales Record

The Longhorns are set to host seven home games this upcoming season.

By Connor Zimmerlee5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-08-05 at 2.48.23 PM
Play
Recruiting

Top LB Target Derion Gullette Announces Commitment

The Longhorns landed an elite prospect at a position of need.

By Michael Gresser21 hours ago
21 hours ago
61I8893
Play
Football

Way-Too-Early Staff Predictions: Texas Longhorns vs. Kansas State Wildcats

The Wildcats present a dangerous road test for the Longhorns.

By Michael Gresser22 hours ago
22 hours ago

Shelby is one of the fastest-rising players in the state of Texas. He has drawn interest from many big programs in recent months. The close relationships Shelby has formed with the USC coaching staff paid off for the Trojans in the end.

After missing out on Shelby and Vasek, the Longhorns will shift their focus to other priority edge rushers on their board. Tausili Akana out of Lehi (UT) and Damon Wilson out of Venice (FL) are two elite edge rushers the Longhorns remain in the hunt for. 

You can follow Michael Gresser on Twitter @gresser_michael

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

USATSI_16967361
Football

Texas Breaks All-Time Season Ticket Sales Record

The Longhorns are set to host seven home games this upcoming season.

By Connor Zimmerlee5 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-08-05 at 2.48.23 PM
Recruiting

Top LB Target Derion Gullette Announces Commitment

The Longhorns landed an elite prospect at a position of need.

By Michael Gresser21 hours ago
61I8893
Football

Way-Too-Early Staff Predictions: Texas Longhorns vs. Kansas State Wildcats

The Wildcats present a dangerous road test for the Longhorns.

By Michael Gresser22 hours ago
bijan robinson
Football

Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson Reveals New & ‘Important’ Part of His Game

Robinson is embracing a newfound team-first responsibility as a running back.

By Zach Dimmitt23 hours ago
Steve Sarkisian
Football

Texas Coach Steve Sarkisian: We Must 'Respond Better to Adversity' This Season

Sarkisian addressed the Longhorns' inability to handle adversity last season.

By Connor ZimmerleeAug 4, 2022 6:12 PM EDT
McVay sark
Football

Longhorns' Steve Sarkisian Reveals What He Learned From Rams Coach Sean McVay

Sarkisian is looking for some championship-winning influence after a 5-7 season.

By Zach DimmittAug 4, 2022 4:06 PM EDT
sims
Men's Basketball

'Ask Your Boy': Duncan Robinson Reveals Longhorns Ex Jericho Sims' Trash Talk

The soft-spoken Sims gave the Miami Heat a taste of what he's capable this past January.

By Zach DimmittAug 4, 2022 3:14 PM EDT
IMG_5894-e1649010775360
Recruiting

Top CB Jordan Matthews Has Longhorns in Final Three Group

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country StaffAug 4, 2022 1:23 PM EDT