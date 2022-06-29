Top Longhorns WR Target Johntay Cook II Commits To Texas

The dominos from to Arch Manning's Longhorns commitment continue to fall, and this time its a big one.

Desoto's Johntay Cook is one of the most highly sought-after receiving prospects in the entire country.

He is also exactly the type of playmaker Steve Sarkisian needs to add to his offense in the 2023 recruiting class.

And now, the Longhorns have just that, with Cook announcing his commitment to Texas on Wednesday.

Cook picked the Longhorns over Michigan, Florida, Ole Miss, Oregon, and many more suitors for his signature.

So what drew Cook to the Longhorns? Simple -- the head coach ... and also a quarterback.

"Believe in Sark. All gas no brakes," Cook said of his visit to Texas this summer. "The play-calling is second to none. It’s unbelievable how Coach Sark draws up those plays and how he gets those dudes open."

And as one of the premier play-callers in all of college football, Cook has also been quite impressed with what Sarkisian has been able to do with the group of guys he has at his disposal.

A case in point is Texas freshman Xavier Worthy, who was one of the top wideouts in the Big 12 in his first season on campus.

Either way, after missing out on Evan Stewart in the 2022 early signing period, Cook was a priority critical Texas in this cycle. They already have one wide receiver commitment for 2023 in Aldine Eisenhower (Houston, TX) product, Ryan Niblett.

Cook finished 2021 with 38 catches for 806 yards and 19 touchdowns, helping lead DeSoto on a deep playoff run.

Cook made multiple visits to Austin this spring alongside top running back recruit Rueben Owens (who the Longhorns are still pursuing despite his commitment), newly minted Longhorns commit Arch Manning, and many others.

Perhaps even more interesting, however, is that Cook told LonghornsCountry.com that he and Manning, could be a package deal.

“Don’t be surprised if me and Arch are at the same school," Cook told Longhorns Country this spring.

And that seems to be exactly the plan.

Either way, the Longhorns have now have given their future No. 1 quarterback and No. 1 target, with even more dominos set to follow suit.

The only question now is, who's next?

