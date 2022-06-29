Skip to main content

Top Longhorns WR Target Johntay Cook II Commits To Texas

The dominos from to Arch Manning's Longhorns commitment continue to fall, and this time its a big one.

Desoto's Johntay Cook is one of the most highly sought-after receiving prospects in the entire country.

He is also exactly the type of playmaker Steve Sarkisian needs to add to his offense in the 2023 recruiting class.

And now, the Longhorns have just that, with Cook announcing his commitment to Texas on Wednesday.

Cook picked the Longhorns over Michigan, Florida, Ole Miss, Oregon, and many more suitors for his signature.

So what drew Cook to the Longhorns? Simple -- the head coach ... and also a quarterback.

"Believe in Sark. All gas no brakes," Cook said of his visit to Texas this summer. "The play-calling is second to none. It’s unbelievable how Coach Sark draws up those plays and how he gets those dudes open."

And as one of the premier play-callers in all of college football, Cook has also been quite impressed with what Sarkisian has been able to do with the group of guys he has at his disposal.

A case in point is Texas freshman Xavier Worthy, who was one of the top wideouts in the Big 12 in his first season on campus.

Either way, after missing out on Evan Stewart in the 2022 early signing period, Cook was a priority critical Texas in this cycle. They already have one wide receiver commitment for 2023 in Aldine Eisenhower (Houston, TX) product, Ryan Niblett.

Cook finished 2021 with 38 catches for 806 yards and 19 touchdowns, helping lead DeSoto on a deep playoff run.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Arch Manning
Play
Football

Trevor Lawrence Has Advice For Longhorns Commit Arch Manning

Trevor Lawrence understands what expectations come for the nation's number one overall player

By Michael Gresser35 minutes ago
35 minutes ago
Garret G.
Play
Baseball

Longhorns Land Transfer C Garret Guillemette From USC

Guillemette became the latest addition for the Longhorns via the transfer portal on Wednesday.

By Connor Zimmerlee35 minutes ago
35 minutes ago
9678541
Play
Recruiting

Top Cornerback Jasiah Wagoner Has Texas In Final Group

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff16 hours ago
16 hours ago

Cook made multiple visits to Austin this spring alongside top running back recruit Rueben Owens (who the Longhorns are still pursuing despite his commitment), newly minted Longhorns commit Arch Manning, and many others.

Perhaps even more interesting, however, is that Cook told LonghornsCountry.com that he and Manning, could be a package deal.

“Don’t be surprised if me and Arch are at the same school," Cook told Longhorns Country this spring.

And that seems to be exactly the plan.

Either way, the Longhorns have now have given their future No. 1 quarterback and No. 1 target, with even more dominos set to follow suit. 

The only question now is, who's next?

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Arch Manning
Football

Trevor Lawrence Has Advice For Longhorns Commit Arch Manning

Trevor Lawrence understands what expectations come for the nation's number one overall player

By Michael Gresser35 minutes ago
Garret G.
Baseball

Longhorns Land Transfer C Garret Guillemette From USC

Guillemette became the latest addition for the Longhorns via the transfer portal on Wednesday.

By Connor Zimmerlee35 minutes ago
9678541
Recruiting

Top Cornerback Jasiah Wagoner Has Texas In Final Group

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff16 hours ago
USATSI_17198642
Longhorns in the pros

Former Longhorn Cameron Dicker Named to Preseason All-Rookie Team

Dicker was named to the preseason All-Rookie Team as the starting punter.

By Connor Zimmerlee18 hours ago
robinson 111
Football

Can Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson Crack Top 10 in NFL Mock Draft?

Robinson is figuring to be one of the best running backs in the draft class of 2023 should he forgo his senior season

By Zach Dimmitt21 hours ago
GPFWRSJD6RF6FOVVQI3PRVJO2U
Recruiting

Priority Edge Rusher Billy Walton Commits To Longhorns

The Longhorns magical recruiting run continues

By Matt Galatzan22 hours ago
Melendez BU 3
Baseball

Longhorn 1B Ivan Melendez Consensus National POTY

Melendez was named the Baseball America Player of the Year on Tuesday.

By Connor Zimmerlee23 hours ago
Heston Tole
Baseball

Longhorns Land RHP Transfer Heston Tole From Arkansas

Tole announced he would be transferring to Texas on Tuesday morning.

By Connor Zimmerlee23 hours ago