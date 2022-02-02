Texas CB Commitment Ronald "Champ" Lewis Flips From Longhorns, Signs With TCU

The Texas Longhorns commitment made his final decision on National Signing Day

The Texas Longhorns landed a big commitment in the fall when Warren Easton (New Orleans, LA) cornerback Ronald "Champ" Lewis committed to the program.

The commitment of the 6-foot-1, 170-pound came at the perfect time for the Longhorns, after they lost the pledge of cornerback Jaylon Guilbeau just weeks before.

However, after electing to hold his final decision past the Early Signing Period, Lewis made his final choice on Wednesday, flipping from the Longhorns, and signing with the TCU Horned Frogs.

Lewis made his announcement at Warren Easton via an Instagram live stream.

The flip from Lewis comes as a blow for Texas, which can use all of the secondary help it can get in 2022, after a rough season on the field in 2021.

But with Jaylon Guilbeau, Terrance Brooks, Austin Jordan, and Xavion Brice all signed at the corner spot, as well as Bryan Allen Jr. and Larry Turner-Gooden at safety, the Longhorns are better prepared to survive a flip than they were before their red-hot December close..

A multi-sport star for Warren Easton, Lewis also runs track, placing second in the 110-meter hurdles (14.31 seconds) and third in the 300-meter hurdles (39.98 seconds) in his junior year.

Lewis chose the Horned Frogs over offers from Texas West Virginia, Kansas, Colorado, Oregon State, Memphis, Purdue, and many others.

