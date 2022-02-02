Skip to main content
Team(s)
Texas Longhorns

Texas CB Commitment Ronald "Champ" Lewis Flips From Longhorns, Signs With TCU

The Texas Longhorns commitment made his final decision on National Signing Day

The Texas Longhorns landed a big commitment in the fall when Warren Easton (New Orleans, LA) cornerback Ronald "Champ" Lewis committed to the program.

The commitment of the 6-foot-1, 170-pound came at the perfect time for the Longhorns, after they lost the pledge of cornerback Jaylon Guilbeau just weeks before.

However, after electing to hold his final decision past the Early Signing Period, Lewis made his final choice on Wednesday, flipping from the Longhorns, and signing with the TCU Horned Frogs.

Lewis made his announcement at Warren Easton via an Instagram live stream. 

The flip from Lewis comes as a blow for Texas, which can use all of the secondary help it can get in 2022, after a rough season on the field in 2021.

Recommended Articles

champ.5
Play
Recruiting

Texas CB Commitment Ronald "Champ" Lewis Flips From Longhorns, Signs With TCU

The Texas Longhorns commitment made his final decision on National Signing Day

3 minutes ago
3 minutes ago
Devon Campbell
Play
Recruiting

Texas National Signing Day Primer: Everything You Need to Know

The Longhorns have a trio of talented prospects still in consideration to sign on Wednesday

18 minutes ago
18 minutes ago
USATSI_17601971
Play
Men's Basketball

Longhorns Fall to Texas Tech in Lubbock 77-64

Chris Beard's return to Lubbock did not go as he expected

11 hours ago
11 hours ago

But with Jaylon Guilbeau, Terrance Brooks, Austin Jordan, and Xavion Brice all signed at the corner spot, as well as Bryan Allen Jr. and Larry Turner-Gooden at safety, the Longhorns are better prepared to survive a flip than they were before their red-hot December close..

A multi-sport star for Warren Easton, Lewis also runs track, placing second in the 110-meter hurdles (14.31 seconds) and third in the 300-meter hurdles (39.98 seconds) in his junior year.

Lewis chose the Horned Frogs over offers from Texas West Virginia, Kansas, Colorado, Oregon State, Memphis, Purdue, and many others. 

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

champ.5
Recruiting

Texas CB Commitment Ronald "Champ" Lewis Flips From Longhorns, Signs With TCU

The Texas Longhorns commitment made his final decision on National Signing Day

3 minutes ago
Devon Campbell
Recruiting

Texas National Signing Day Primer: Everything You Need to Know

The Longhorns have a trio of talented prospects still in consideration to sign on Wednesday

18 minutes ago
USATSI_17601971
Men's Basketball

Longhorns Fall to Texas Tech in Lubbock 77-64

Chris Beard's return to Lubbock did not go as he expected

11 hours ago
USATSI_17586949
Men's Basketball

Longhorns Basketball Live Updates: FINAL: Texas Tech 77 Texas 64

Check-in with LonghornsCountry.com for updates throughout Tuesday night as the No. 23 Texas Longhorns clash against the No. 14 Texas Tech Red Raiders in Lubbock

14 hours ago
USATSI_17510710
Men's Basketball

Texas' Chris Beard Reportedly Gets In Altercation With Tech's Mark Adams

There is no love lost between Texas Tech and Chris Beard

17 hours ago
USATSI_17484654
Football

Ex-Oklahoma Star QB Caleb Williams Has Found A New Home

The Longhorns Big 12 and future SEC rival has now lost its top player and its former head coach to the USC Trojans

23 hours ago
USATSI_17222267
Football

Trey Hopkins Carrying Longhorns Banner into Super Bowl LVI

The former Texas offensive lineman is hoping to help Cincinnati win its first Super Bowl in three tries

Feb 1, 2022
Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy (8) smiles after scoring a touchdown during the game against West Virginia on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Mlc Ut Wv Football 1106
Football

Texas Ranked Top 25 Ahead of 2022 Season?

College football rankings: Texas Longhorns listed in Dennis Dodd’s way-too-early top 25 ahead of 2022 season

Jan 31, 2022