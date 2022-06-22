Elite WR Johntay Cook Locks In Longhorns Official Visit

The Longhorns will be getting an official visit from one of the state's top wideouts

AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns are looking to continue their momentum on the recruiting trail throughout the summer, following a star-studded visitor group last weekend.

And now, one of their top targets is set to take in an official visit this weekend from one of their top offensive targets, DeSoto (TX) wide receiver, Johntay Cook.

Cook has already made multiple visits to Austin this spring alongside top running back recruit Rueben Owens, top quarterback target Arch Manning, and many others.

Perhaps even more interesting, however, is that Cook told LonghornsCountry.com that he and top 2023 Longhorns running back target Rueben Owens could very well be a package deal and that Manning isn't far behind.

“Don’t be surprised if me and Arch are at the same school whether that’s UT, Bama, LSU, Ole Miss," Cook said Dallas Battle 7v7 event. “ But I feel like it’s a higher chance that me and Reuben go to college together than me and Arch.”

Owens, of course, recently committed to Louisville, but Texas is still firmly in the race for the nation's top running back.

As it happens, Cook and Owens are both in the running with largely the same schools as well. Most notably Texas, Texas A&M and Alabama.

Manning, meanwhile, has also taken multiple visits to the 40 Acres and already has a budding relationship with both Cook and Owens in his own right, dating back to their first time meeting last summer.

“I mean me and Reuben we really started building our friendship last year," Cook said. "Me and Arch also. We all were at UT together and they had the Elite camp and Arch threw me that bomb and after that, we were just with each other in the hotel all weekend and just expanded on that. “

Cook has also taken official visits to Ole Miss, Michigan and Oregon this summer, leaving one official available after his trip to Austin.

Texas A&M, who is also a major threat in the race for Cook, is likely a candidate for his final official.

As for a decision timeline, Cook is likely to ride out the process for a while and continue to look for the best fit for himself, telling Longhorns Country that he will likely not commit until the Early Signing Period next December.

“I’ll probably commit on Early Signing Day," Cook said.

That battle will now take center stage this coming weekend.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.