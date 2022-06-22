Skip to main content

Elite WR Johntay Cook Locks In Longhorns Official Visit

The Longhorns will be getting an official visit from one of the state's top wideouts

AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns are looking to continue their momentum on the recruiting trail throughout the summer, following a star-studded visitor group last weekend

And now, one of their top targets is set to take in an official visit this weekend from one of their top offensive targets, DeSoto (TX) wide receiver, Johntay Cook. 

Cook has already made multiple visits to Austin this spring alongside top running back recruit Rueben Owens, top quarterback target Arch Manning, and many others.

Perhaps even more interesting, however, is that Cook told LonghornsCountry.com that he and top 2023 Longhorns running back target Rueben Owens could very well be a package deal and that Manning isn't far behind.

“Don’t be surprised if me and Arch are at the same school whether that’s UT, Bama, LSU, Ole Miss," Cook said Dallas Battle 7v7 event. “ But I feel like it’s a higher chance that me and Reuben go to college together than me and Arch.”

Owens, of course, recently committed to Louisville, but Texas is still firmly in the race for the nation's top running back. 

As it happens, Cook and Owens are both in the running with largely the same schools as well. Most notably Texas, Texas A&M and Alabama.

Manning, meanwhile, has also taken multiple visits to the 40 Acres and already has a budding relationship with both Cook and Owens in his own right, dating back to their first time meeting last summer.

“I mean me and Reuben we really started building our friendship last year," Cook said. "Me and Arch also. We all were at UT together and they had the Elite camp and Arch threw me that bomb and after that, we were just with each other in the hotel all weekend and just expanded on that. “

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Arch-Manning-Isidore-Newman-1
Play
Football

Texas Has 'Growing Confidence' in Ability to Land Arch Manning

LonghornsCountry.com recruiting expert John Garcia Jr. details where Texas stands after hosting Manning for what was likely his final official visit this past weekend

By Zach Dimmitt19 hours ago
19 hours ago
Tulo
Play
Baseball

Could Texas' Troy Tulowitzki be Pac-12 Bound?

Tulowitzki reportedly intends to speak with USC regarding their head coaching vacancy.

By Connor Zimmerlee19 hours ago
19 hours ago
10809079
Play
Recruiting

Priority Edge Rusher Billy Walton Locks in Texas Official Visit

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff22 hours ago
22 hours ago

Cook has also taken official visits to Ole Miss, Michigan and Oregon this summer, leaving one official available after his trip to Austin.

Texas A&M, who is also a major threat in the race for Cook, is likely a candidate for his final official.

As for a decision timeline, Cook is likely to ride out the process for a while and continue to look for the best fit for himself, telling Longhorns Country that he will likely not commit until the Early Signing Period next December.

“I’ll probably commit on Early Signing Day," Cook said.

That battle will now take center stage this coming weekend. 

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Arch-Manning-Isidore-Newman-1
Football

Texas Has 'Growing Confidence' in Ability to Land Arch Manning

LonghornsCountry.com recruiting expert John Garcia Jr. details where Texas stands after hosting Manning for what was likely his final official visit this past weekend

By Zach Dimmitt19 hours ago
Tulo
Baseball

Could Texas' Troy Tulowitzki be Pac-12 Bound?

Tulowitzki reportedly intends to speak with USC regarding their head coaching vacancy.

By Connor Zimmerlee19 hours ago
10809079
Recruiting

Priority Edge Rusher Billy Walton Locks in Texas Official Visit

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff22 hours ago
rawImage-2
Football

UTSA Offensive Players to Watch vs. Texas in Week 3

The UTSA Roadrunners will bring a high-powered offense to Austin in week 3

By Michael Gresser22 hours ago
ron holland
Men's Basketball

Longhorns 2023 In-State Hoops Target Ron Holland Reveals Top 5

The 6-8 forward helped lead Duncanville to its third-straight 6A state title this spring

By Zach DimmittJun 21, 2022
Sean Allen
Baseball

Longhorns Part Ways With Pitching Coach Sean Allen

It was announced Texas would be parting ways with Allen on Monday evening.

By Connor ZimmerleeJun 20, 2022
utsa-roadrunner-football-coach-jeff-traylor
Football

Texas Longhorns Week 3 Opponent Preview: UTSA Roadrunners

The Longhorns welcome the reigning Conference-USA champions to Austin in week 3

By Michael GresserJun 20, 2022
RBB-TX-OU-02473
Football

Texas and Oklahoma Rivalry Will Remain Intact Regardless of SEC Scheduling

No matter what happens in terms of the conference schedule, the Red River Rivalry will remain intact

By Matt GalatzanJun 20, 2022