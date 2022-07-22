Skip to main content

Is Texas WR Commit Johntay Cook II Nation's Best In This One Area?

The Longhorns have one of the most gifted receivers committed to its 2023 recruiting class.

The Texas Longhorns struck big when they landed a commitment from Desoto (TX) wide receiver Johntay Cook II.

Cook is one of the top receivers in the class of 2023, and he has been recognized for his unique skill set. On3 released their summer superlatives for high school prospects, and Cook was named the nation’s best route-runner.

Sam Spiegelman of On3 had this to say on Cook:

"Johntay Cook II has been a standout performer from event to event ranging from OT7 to the Future 50, and in the process has established himself as one of, if not, the best route-runners in the country. The Texas commitment out of DeSoto (Texas) is effortless in and out of his breaks and instantly accelerates to gain separation. Cook’s going to be a fun piece for Steve Sarkisian to work with."

His elite route-running, catch radius, and speed are what make Cook such a dynamic receiver.

Cook’s commitment to Texas came on the heels of the Longhorns landing the nation’s top player, quarterback Arch Manning.

Cook is thrilled at the thought of catching passes from Arch Manning in coach Steve Sarkisian’s offense.

“It’s freaking Arch Manning,” Cook said to Longhorns Country. "His name alone should just tell you enough … Freaking coach Sarkisian calling plays. He’s one of the best ever.”

As a junior at Desoto High School, Cook caught 38 passes for 806 yards and 19 touchdowns. 

