Longhorns Commit Johntay Cook: 'It's Freaking Arch Manning'

Wide receiver Johntay Cook was among the first to announce his pledge to the Texas Longhorns following the decision by the nation’s top quarterback, Arch Manning.

Cook forged a tight bond with Manning throughout his recruitment, as the possibility of catching passes from Manning in Steve Sarkisian’s offense has always excited Cook.

“It’s freaking Arch Manning,” Cook said to Longhorns Country. "His name alone should just tell you enough ... I’ve thrown with him a couple times, and he still hasn’t missed. Of course there’s going to be other good quarterbacks in the class, they’re talented, but at the end of the day, I feel like I got the best deal because Arch is cold.

"A quarterback guru literally lives with him, so what’s better than that? Freaking coach (Steve) Sarkisian calling plays. He’s one of the best ever. That Bama offense was crazy, and that’s what he’s trying to do with this 23 class."

Cook’s speed and catch radius are what make him such a dynamic athlete. Sarkisian will move Cook all over the field in order to maximize his skill set.

Texas was at the top of the list for Cook even before Manning committed. He has visited Texas more than any other college. The relationships Cook has formed with the Texas coaching staff made his decision easy.

Cook has always been extremely fond of Sarkisian not just as a coach, but as a person.

“He’s a great guy,” Cook said about Sarkisian. "He’s been trying to make me a better man off the field. Since 2022, I don't think I’ve talked about football with coach Sark ... It’s been more about making me a better man ... If he sees something on Twitter that I could do better, or he didn’t want me to say, he’s letting me know.

"If he hears something about me, a personality trait that he wants me to correct, he’s letting me know. I feel like that’s huge as a head coach to be doing that to a kid who’s not even committed to you yet. That just goes to show you what he’s really about, what type of man he is."

Cook has been busy recruiting other Texas targets since his commitment. Jalen Hale and Anthony Hill are among the names Cook is trying to bring with him to Texas.

As a junior at DeSoto High School (Texas) Cook caught 38 passes for 806 yards and 19 touchdowns.

