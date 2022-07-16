Skip to main content

Longhorns Commit Johntay Cook: 'It's Freaking Arch Manning'

Johntay Cook cannot wait to catch passes from Arch Manning as a Longhorn.

Wide receiver Johntay Cook was among the first to announce his pledge to the Texas Longhorns following the decision by the nation’s top quarterback, Arch Manning.

Cook forged a tight bond with Manning throughout his recruitment, as the possibility of catching passes from Manning in Steve Sarkisian’s offense has always excited Cook.

“It’s freaking Arch Manning,” Cook said to Longhorns Country. "His name alone should just tell you enough ... I’ve thrown with him a couple times, and he still hasn’t missed. Of course there’s going to be other good quarterbacks in the class, they’re talented, but at the end of the day, I feel like I got the best deal because Arch is cold. 

"A quarterback guru literally lives with him, so what’s better than that? Freaking coach (Steve) Sarkisian calling plays. He’s one of the best ever. That Bama offense was crazy, and that’s what he’s trying to do with this 23 class."

Cook’s speed and catch radius are what make him such a dynamic athlete. Sarkisian will move Cook all over the field in order to maximize his skill set.

Texas was at the top of the list for Cook even before Manning committed. He has visited Texas more than any other college. The relationships Cook has formed with the Texas coaching staff made his decision easy.

Cook has always been extremely fond of Sarkisian not just as a coach, but as a person.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

vince young arch manning
Play
Football

Longhorns' Legend Vince Young Believes Arch Manning Will Redshirt

Young recently spoke on First Take about Arch Manning at Texas.

By Connor Zimmerlee4 hours ago
4 hours ago
IMG_1288
Play
Recruiting

Longhorns Recruiting Target Jalen Hale Speaks about Arch Manning

Jalen Hale discusses his and Arch Manning’s relationship.

By Adam Glick15 hours ago
15 hours ago
Sarkisian
Play
Football

Way-Too-Early Staff Predictions: Texas vs. Oklahoma

One of the best rivalry games in college football hits the Cotton Bowl on Oct. 8 in Dallas.

By Matthew Postins16 hours ago
16 hours ago

“He’s a great guy,” Cook said about Sarkisian. "He’s been trying to make me a better man off the field. Since 2022, I don't think I’ve talked about football with coach Sark ... It’s been more about making me a better man ... If he sees something on Twitter that I could do better, or he didn’t want me to say, he’s letting me know. 

"If he hears something about me, a personality trait that he wants me to correct, he’s letting me know. I feel like that’s huge as a head coach to be doing that to a kid who’s not even committed to you yet. That just goes to show you what he’s really about, what type of man he is."

Cook has been busy recruiting other Texas targets since his commitment. Jalen Hale and Anthony Hill are among the names Cook is trying to bring with him to Texas.

As a junior at DeSoto High School (Texas) Cook caught 38 passes for 806 yards and 19 touchdowns. 

You can follow Michael Gresser on Twitter @gresser_michael

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

vince young arch manning
Football

Longhorns' Legend Vince Young Believes Arch Manning Will Redshirt

Young recently spoke on First Take about Arch Manning at Texas.

By Connor Zimmerlee4 hours ago
IMG_1288
Recruiting

Longhorns Recruiting Target Jalen Hale Speaks about Arch Manning

Jalen Hale discusses his and Arch Manning’s relationship.

By Adam Glick15 hours ago
Sarkisian
Football

Way-Too-Early Staff Predictions: Texas vs. Oklahoma

One of the best rivalry games in college football hits the Cotton Bowl on Oct. 8 in Dallas.

By Matthew Postins16 hours ago
sydir mitchell
Recruiting

'SEC is Best Fit' for Longhorns' Commit DL Sydir Mitchell

Mitchell spoke at Under Armour's True 50 about why he chose Texas.

By Connor Zimmerlee16 hours ago
sarkisian
Podcast

Podcast: Big 12 Media Days Recap

College football realignment and Texas storylines from Big 12 Media Days

By Adam Glick20 hours ago
robinson 111
Football

Bijan Robinson, Xavier Worthy Named Preseason All-Americans

Bijan Robinson and Xavier Worthy will lead an explosive Texas offense.

By Michael GresserJul 15, 2022
USATSI_18143495
News

Big 12 Coach Rankings: A Make or Break Year for Steve Sarkisian?

After going 5-7 in 2021, Steve Sarkisian needs better results entering a new season at Texas

By Cole ThompsonJul 15, 2022
USATSI_18696365
News

Competition Under Center? Steve Sarkisian Comments On Longhorns QB Battle

As of Big 12 Media Days, Steve Sarkisian has not named a starting quarterback for the 2022 season

By Cole ThompsonJul 14, 2022