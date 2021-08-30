Longhorns Land Another Massive 2022 Defensive Line Commitment

Longhorns Land Commitment From Talented DL Jaray Bledsoe
Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns landed their second 2022 commitment on the defensive line in less than a week on Monday, when Marlin (TX) Jarary Bledsoe announced his pledge to the program.
Bledsoe, a defensive tackle, now becomes the 19th commitment of the 2022 cycle for the Longhorns, and is the sixth defensive lineman in the class.
Bledsoe now joins Texas High (Texarkana, TX) edge Derrick Brown, Brophy College Prep (Phoenix, AZ) edge Zac Swanson, Liberty (Henderson, NV) Edge Anthony Jones, North Shore (Houston, TX) defensive tackle Kristopher Ross, and Southaven (MS) defensive tackle Aaron Bryant in the defensive line class
Bryant committed to the Longhorns last week on August 26, while Brown committed on July 31
Bledsoe picked the Longhorns over offers from Alabama, Texas A&M, Baylor, Florida, Georgia, Oregon, Penn State, Oklahoma and many more.
Bledsoe spent last season at Bremen High School (TX), where he also threw shot put.
During his junior season, Bledsoe was named first-team all-district for two different positions — running back on the offensive side of the ball, and defensive tackle on the other side of the ball
With Bledsoe now in hand, the Longhorns ascent up the Big 12 (No. 2) and National (No. 12) recruiting recruiting rankings continues, with more expected to follow suit in the coming weeks.
