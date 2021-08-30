August 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFootballBasketballRecruiting2022 Football CommitsPodcastForumSI TIX
Search
Publish date:

Longhorns Land Commitment From Talented DL Jaray Bledsoe

The Texas Longhorns have landed their second defensive line commitment in less than a week
Author:

Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns landed their second 2022 commitment on the defensive line in less than a week on Monday, when Marlin (TX) Jarary Bledsoe announced his pledge to the program. 

Bledsoe, a defensive tackle, now becomes the 19th commitment of the 2022 cycle for the Longhorns, and is the sixth defensive lineman in the class. 

Bledsoe now joins Texas High (Texarkana, TX) edge Derrick Brown, Brophy College Prep (Phoenix, AZ) edge Zac Swanson, Liberty (Henderson, NV) Edge Anthony Jones, North Shore (Houston, TX) defensive tackle Kristopher Ross, and Southaven (MS) defensive tackle Aaron Bryant in the defensive line class  

Bryant committed to the Longhorns last week on August 26, while Brown committed on July 31  

Bledsoe picked the Longhorns over offers from Alabama, Texas A&M, Baylor, Florida, Georgia, Oregon, Penn State, Oklahoma and many more. 

Recommended Articles

199199159_199199159-df7c7606fc1246538d59ca8dd01b71d0_t1000
Play
Recruiting

Longhorns Land Another Massive 2022 Defensive Line Commitment

The Texas Longhorns have landed their second defensive line commitment in less than a week

USATSI_15345025
Play
News

Longhorns Week 1 Game Preview: What To Expect From Louisiana

The Texas Longhorns will open the 2021 regular season this Saturday against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns

KP7OIGVXFKPXTMVWOHQLFFEOTA
Play
Podcast

Breaking Down The New Longhorns QB1, Hudson Card

Matt Galatzan and John Garcia breakdown Steve Sarkisian's decision to pick Hudson Card as the Longhorns starting QB

Bledsoe spent last season at Bremen High School (TX), where he also threw shot put.

During his junior season, Bledsoe was named first-team all-district for two different positions — running back on the offensive side of the ball, and defensive tackle on the other side of the ball  

With Bledsoe now in hand, the Longhorns ascent up the Big 12 (No. 2) and National (No. 12) recruiting recruiting rankings continues, with more expected to follow suit in the coming weeks.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

199199159_199199159-df7c7606fc1246538d59ca8dd01b71d0_t1000
Recruiting

Longhorns Land Another Massive 2022 Defensive Line Commitment

The Texas Longhorns have landed their second defensive line commitment in less than a week

USATSI_15345025
News

Longhorns Week 1 Game Preview: What To Expect From Louisiana

The Texas Longhorns will open the 2021 regular season this Saturday against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns

KP7OIGVXFKPXTMVWOHQLFFEOTA
Podcast

Breaking Down The New Longhorns QB1, Hudson Card

Matt Galatzan and John Garcia breakdown Steve Sarkisian's decision to pick Hudson Card as the Longhorns starting QB

bijan
Football

Heisman Hopeful? Bijan Robinson's Rank In SI's Final Preseason List

The Texas Longhorn's star running back is ready to explode onto the scene as a Heisman candidate this season

Hudson Card
Football

Sark Officially Picks Card As Longhorns QB - Here's Why

Steve Sarkisian has named his first starting quarterback as the Texas Longhorns head coach

NFL
News

Calling Card: Texas Picks New QB, But Is He "The Guy"?

Hudson Card is going to start for Texas, but is it for a week or forever?

sam e colts
News

Ehlinger Knee Injury: 'Doesn't Look Good,' Say Colts

Ehlinger, a sixth-round pick, has been in competition with Jacob Eason for the No. 2 QB job behind Carson Wentz,

E4R1Ks9XwAEGf3T
Football

WATCH: Elite Texas Target Evan Stewart Shines In 2021 Debut

Former Texas commit Evan Stewart shows off his elite speed in a crucial touchdown for Liberty High School