Longhorns Land Another Massive 2022 Defensive Line Commitment

The Texas Longhorns have landed their second defensive line commitment in less than a week

Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns landed their second 2022 commitment on the defensive line in less than a week on Monday, when Marlin (TX) Jarary Bledsoe announced his pledge to the program.

Bledsoe, a defensive tackle, now becomes the 19th commitment of the 2022 cycle for the Longhorns, and is the sixth defensive lineman in the class.

Bledsoe now joins Texas High (Texarkana, TX) edge Derrick Brown, Brophy College Prep (Phoenix, AZ) edge Zac Swanson, Liberty (Henderson, NV) Edge Anthony Jones, North Shore (Houston, TX) defensive tackle Kristopher Ross, and Southaven (MS) defensive tackle Aaron Bryant in the defensive line class

Bryant committed to the Longhorns last week on August 26, while Brown committed on July 31

Bledsoe picked the Longhorns over offers from Alabama, Texas A&M, Baylor, Florida, Georgia, Oregon, Penn State, Oklahoma and many more.

Bledsoe spent last season at Bremen High School (TX), where he also threw shot put.

During his junior season, Bledsoe was named first-team all-district for two different positions — running back on the offensive side of the ball, and defensive tackle on the other side of the ball

With Bledsoe now in hand, the Longhorns ascent up the Big 12 (No. 2) and National (No. 12) recruiting recruiting rankings continues, with more expected to follow suit in the coming weeks.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.