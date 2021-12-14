Longhorns Land Third 2022 Offensive Line Commit In Three Days

The Texas Longhorns have been on a roll over the last few days, landing three elite commitments, including two game-changing offensive linemen, and a quarterback of the future.

Late on Monday night, they continued that hot streak, gaining a pledge from elite Allen (TX) interior offensive linemen Neto Umeozulu.

Standing 6-foot-4 and weighing 285 pounds, Umeozulu becomes the 23rd commitment of the 2022 class for Texas and the fifth offensive linemen.

Umeozulu picked the Horns over a bevy of elite offers, including Alabama, USC, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Texas A&M, and many others.

The Longhorns were in desperate need of rebuilding their offensive line following a dreadful 2021 campaign along the front, and with the addition of Umeozulu, along with the recent commitments of Kelvin Banks and Cameron Williams, have kick-started that rebuild at rocket speed.

The Longhorns also have a pair of pledges from instate interior linemen Connor Robertson and Cole Hutson, who will also fit into the equation in a significant way.

But the good news for Texas fans everywhere is that the offensive line rebuild, is still nowhere near over, with names like Bowie (Arlington, TX) guard Devon Campbell, Todd Beamer (Federal Way, WA) guard Malik Agbo, and Atascocita (Humble, TX) offensive tackle Kam Dewberry all still on the board.

Just two days out from signing day, the Longhorns are closing strong, and if this hot streak continues, the 2022 class could be turning into something really special in Austin.

