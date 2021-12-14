Skip to main content
    •
    December 14, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Longhorns Land Commitment From Elite IOL Neto Umeozulu

    The Longhorns have added yet another talented body to the 2022 offensive line class
    Author:

    The Texas Longhorns have been on a roll over the last few days, landing three elite commitments, including two game-changing offensive linemen, and a quarterback of the future. 

    Late on Monday night, they continued that hot streak, gaining a pledge from elite Allen (TX)  interior offensive linemen Neto Umeozulu.

    Standing 6-foot-4 and weighing 285 pounds, Umeozulu becomes the 23rd commitment of the 2022 class for Texas and the fifth offensive linemen.

    Umeozulu picked the Horns over a bevy of elite offers, including Alabama, USC, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Texas A&M, and many others. 

    The Longhorns were in desperate need of rebuilding their offensive line following a dreadful 2021 campaign along the front, and with the addition of Umeozulu, along with the recent commitments of Kelvin Banks and Cameron Williams, have kick-started that rebuild at rocket speed. 

    Recommended Articles

    Screen Shot 2021-12-13 at 11.29.08 PM
    Play
    Recruiting

    Longhorns Land Third 2022 Offensive Line Commit In Three Days

    The Longhorns have added yet another talented body to the 2022 offensive line class

    38 seconds ago
    FGc_P5pUcAUajJK
    Play
    Podcast

    PODCAST: What Is The Impact Of Quinn Ewers On Texas?

    The addition of Quinn Ewers might have just put the Longhorns on the fast track to success

    5 hours ago
    B395E8D9-A42B-4A54-A0AB-CFEAC0E7D10E
    Play
    News

    Southlake Shortcut: QB Quinn Ewers is Texas Longhorns Jet Fuel

    In the end? Coach Sark knows: Get me a quarterback. That’s the fastest and most structurally-sound upgrade.

    6 hours ago

    The Longhorns also have a pair of pledges from instate interior linemen Connor Robertson and Cole Hutson, who will also fit into the equation in a significant way. 

    But the good news for Texas fans everywhere is that the offensive line rebuild, is still nowhere near over, with names like Bowie (Arlington, TX) guard Devon Campbell, Todd Beamer (Federal Way, WA) guard Malik Agbo, and Atascocita (Humble, TX) offensive tackle Kam Dewberry all still on the board. 

    Just two days out from signing day, the Longhorns are closing strong, and if this hot streak continues, the 2022 class could be turning into something really special in Austin.

    Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

    Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

    Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

    Screen Shot 2021-12-13 at 11.29.08 PM
    Recruiting

    Longhorns Land Third 2022 Offensive Line Commit In Three Days

    The Longhorns have added yet another talented body to the 2022 offensive line class

    38 seconds ago
    FGc_P5pUcAUajJK
    Podcast

    PODCAST: What Is The Impact Of Quinn Ewers On Texas?

    The addition of Quinn Ewers might have just put the Longhorns on the fast track to success

    5 hours ago
    B395E8D9-A42B-4A54-A0AB-CFEAC0E7D10E
    News

    Southlake Shortcut: QB Quinn Ewers is Texas Longhorns Jet Fuel

    In the end? Coach Sark knows: Get me a quarterback. That’s the fastest and most structurally-sound upgrade.

    6 hours ago
    Kobie
    Football

    Texas LB Pledge Kobie McKinzie Has Once Again Flipped His Commitment

    The Texas Longhorns lost some much-needed talent at a position of great need on Monday

    11 hours ago
    USATSI_17257438
    Men's Basketball

    How Far Did Texas Men Fall in AP Top 25?

    The Longhorns' loss to Seton Hall last week was a signal to voters that the men's team needed a Top 25 adjustment

    11 hours ago
    USATSI_17160011
    News

    Talented Texas LB Announces His Return for Next Season

    The Texas defense has retained a valuable piece for the 2022 season

    14 hours ago
    Quinn Ewers
    Football

    Ohio State Transfer QB Quinn Ewers Is Now A Longhorn

    Texas has now reeled in arguably the top transfer QB on the market

    Dec 12, 2021
    USATSI_17237181
    Recruiting

    Texas Football Struggles, But Recruiting Shines In Year 1 For Sarkisian

    The Longhorns are likely cemented with a top 10 recruiting class come Wednesday

    Dec 12, 2021