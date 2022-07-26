Expert Dubs Payton Kirkland Longhorns Commitment As One Of Nation's Most 'Head-Turning'

The Texas Longhorns captured the nation's attention when they landed a commitment from Orlando (FL) offensive tackle Payton Kirkland.

Kirkland shocked the world when he announced his pledge to the program. His decision was a shock to Longhorn fans and to the other five schools, he was considering.

Sports Illustrated's college football recruiting analyst John Garcia listed five head-turning commitments you may have missed, and Kirkland was among the group.

"The big Florida offensive tackle had become a national recruit earlier than most in the class, amassing more than 50 scholarship offers as a result," said Garcia. "In-state programs Florida and Miami had long been linked to the Orlando (Fla.) Dr. Phillips star since early in the process, only for it to ramp up this summer with official visits to each in June."

Kirkland is the first Longhorn commit from the state of Florida since 2021. He may not be the last Sunshine State native to give his pledge to Steve Sarkisian's 2023 recruiting class. Orlando (FL) running back Cedric Baxter Jr. is set to decide on August 10th between Texas, Texas A&M, Florida, and Miami.

"Oklahoma and Michigan State, which also received trips, were considered dark horses for Kirkland's commitment, which he said would come down to the four well ahead of the July 23 announcement date. Then the industry began hearing about Texas as a potential pick, even though the Longhorns were not listed as a finalist."

Kirkland becomes the fifth offensive line commit for the Longhorns this cycle, joining Jaydon Chatman, Connor Stroh, Andre Cojoe, and Trevor Goosby. He is the 20th commitment overall for Sarkisian's 2023 class.

"Kirkland has never visited UT as a recruit," continued Garcia. Not only that—a rarity in its own right in the day and age of early unofficial visits, junior days and an official visit window bigger than ever before in the sport—but in the days leading up to his selection, Kirkland was pushing against the Texas buzz on Twitter. He sent one post throwing a "fake news" caption out cryptically before flat-out asking his followers why he would go to Texas on another. Steve Sarkisian's latest commitment came in the next day and the posts were taken down in favor of burnt orange positivity, including Kirkland's apparent communication with now fellow UT pledge Arch Manning."

The Longhorns have been one of the hottest teams in the nation on the recruiting trail since Arch Manning's decision. Elite athletes want to play with great quarterbacks such as Manning. Kirkland is the 12th player to give his pledge to the Longhorns on the heels of Manning's decision, and he won't be the last.

You can follow Michael Gresser on Twitter @gresser_michael

