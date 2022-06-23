Arch Manning Commits: What Longhorns Are Getting In No. 1 QB Prospect

Arch Manning has the tools and skills to make an immediate impact at Texas come 2023

Looks like Peyton, has the mind of Eli and the confidence of Archie.

All tools needed and warranted for Arch Manning to be the next great college quarterback come 2023.

The race is over. Manning's mind is made up. The intrigue of where the nation's top quarterback recruit will play his college ball is over as Manning announced his commitment to Texas Thursday afternoon.

The Longhorns — the betting favorite to land the highly-touted passer from the start — now have their quarterbacks of the future as they make them jump from the Big 12 to the SEC.

Former top QB recruit Quinn Ewers likely will have two seasons to command the huddle before Manning takes over in 2024.

Others in the running for Manning's commitment included Georgia, Alabama, Virginia, LSU and Clemson. Manning could elect to enroll in the spring of 2023, thus providing a quarterback battle between two of the top recruits in recent memory.

The son of Cooper Manning, Arch Manning comes from a line of football royalty. His grandfather, Archie, was a staple of the New Orleans Saints in the 1970s. His uncles, Peyton and Eli, set records at Tennessee and Ole Miss, respectively, before taking the NFL by storm as No. 1 overall picks.

Expectations are high for Arch Manning, though his production at Isidore Newman in New Orleans warrants the hype. In three years with the Greenies, he's thrown for 6,307 yards and 81 touchdowns while rushing for 742 yards and 19 scores.

The legacy that comes with the last name "Manning" has factored into the level of hype surrounding the soon-to-be Longhorn passer. Several regional scouts have called him a “one-of-a-kind quarterback pedigree." Others have said his potential matches that of some of the great recruits over the last 40 years.

Trevor Lawrence is one. Andrew Luck is another. Naturally, the comparisons to Uncle Peyton are relevant, as are the ones to Eli. Others can see the second coming of John Elway.

The Longhorns are getting a passer with the potential to be one of the greats. At 6-4, 215 pounds, he's the ideal frame of what most professional scouts look for at the next level. A year in the weight room and 230 pounds could be his suggested playing weight to handle the impact of SEC defenders.

As a passer, Manning has displayed exceedingly strong arm talent. There's zip behind each pass, but also touch to have the ball gracefully greet his receiver in stride. Manning also has shown a certain level of consistency when it comes to his decision-making.

Manning thoroughly treated his recruiting process with care, methodically asking every question to see which program best suits him. That same care goes with every pass. Throws aren't rushed. Pressure doesn't affect his timing. He remains cool in the pocket and waits for his target to take the edge over the while surveying the field for a secondary option.

From a mobility standpoint, Manning has improved each season with his legs. As a freshman, he only rushed for 70 total yards. A year later, the production tripled to 274. Last season, he finished with 310 yards rushing and five touchdowns. In 81 total carries, he's averaged 8.1 yards per attempt.

The term "pressure" will follow Manning from here until his final snap. Quarterbacks often will be under duress, but the rising senior lives with another type of pressure — an expectation set by his family.

When in the pocket, defenses have managed to force 18 turnovers from Manning in three years. Last season, he threw a career-low four interceptions. He has yet to have a turnover via a fumble.

Manning will head to Texas with all the intangibles needed to be a starter from the get-go.

Ewers likely steals a season away should he meet Steve Sarkisian's standards, but perhaps that too helps Manning become even more ready to take over when his number is called.

Both Peyton and Eli Manning became legends at their respective programs. Arch Manning's toolbelt of talent can offer a similar story in Austin with time.

You can follow Cole Thompson on Twitter @MrColeThompson

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.