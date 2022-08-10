The Texas Longhorns received a monster commitment Wednesday evening when Orlando (FL) RB Cedric Baxter Jr. announced his pledge to the program.

The Longhorns have been on a historic recruiting run this summer which began with a commitment from quarterback Arch Manning.

Baxter debuted as the top running back in the 2023 SI99 and the number 21 player overall.

Baxter made his decision known live at Edgewater High School in Orlando and on his personal Twitter account.

He chose the Longhorns over Texas A&M, Florida, and Miami.

Tashard Choice made Baxter a priority the minute he was hired as the running back coach at Texas. Choice's relationship with Baxter dates back to his time at Georgia Tech. The longstanding relationship Choice has held with Baxter paid off in the end.

Baxter possesses day one starting ability at the next level. He will enter a competitive battle next year with current Texas running backs Jonathon Brooks and Jaydon Blue.

As a junior at Edgewater, Baxter ran for 1,651 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Baxter becomes the second running back commit for the Longhorns in the 2023 recruiting class, joining Tre Wisner (DeSoto, TX). He is the 22nd commitment overall for Steve Sarkisian in the 2023 class.

You can follow Michael Gresser on Twitter @gresser_michael

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.