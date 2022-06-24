WATCH: Arch Manning Junior Year Highlight Reel

New Texas Commit Arch Manning proved to the world in 2021 that he is worthy of his number one overall player rank

Arch Manning set the college football world on fire when he announced his commitment to the Texas Longhorns on Thursday.

Steve Sarkisian made Manning a priority for his 2023 recruiting class the minute he was hired to be the head coach at Texas. The longstanding relationship Sarkisian and quarterbacks coach A.J. Milwee had with Manning paid off in the end.

Manning is the consensus number one overall player in the 2023 class. While his last name carries a lot of weight, he has the talent to back it up. He is a prototypical quarterback in the making at the young age of 18. Manning possesses a lightning-fast ball release, a rocket arm, and sharp accuracy. He can also beat you with his legs, as he is extremely athletic and mobile.

Nelson Stewart, the Isidore Newman head coach, said this to Sports Illustrated on Manning’s ability:

"He's a very special athlete and is much more than just 'a name.' He's an elite talent for sure."

The future is bright for the Texas Longhorns with Manning behind center. What lies ahead is anticipation and excitement as Longhorn Nation awaits the arrival of their next great quarterback.

As a junior at Isidore Newman High School (New Orleans, LA), Manning threw for 1371 yards, 17 touchdowns, and four interceptions. He also ran for 310 yards and five touchdowns.

You can follow Michael Gresser on Twitter @gresser_michael

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.