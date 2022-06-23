Arch Madness: No. 1 QB Arch Manning Commits To Texas Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns have secured the most coveted name in the 2023 recruiting class, Arch Manning

AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns have earned the biggest recruiting win in the modern era of college football, with Isidore Newman (New Orleans, LA) and No. 1 overall recruit Arch Manning committing on Thursday.

After an exhaustive and highly publicized recruiting battle, Manning chose the Longhorns over the likes of Alabama, Ole Miss, LSU, Georgia, Florida and Clemson.

Considering his SEC roots, Manning's commitment may come as a surprise on the surface.

However, thanks to his relationship with Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and quarterbacks coach AJ Milwee, it was all but a formality, as Manning chose the program that was best for him and his future.

With the commitment of Manning, the Longhorns now secured not just the biggest recruit in the 2023 class, but the biggest in program history.

Manning is the unanimous No. 1 recruit across all major recruiting services and is tied with Vince Young as the highest-rated recruit ever signed by the Longhorns per 247Sports' composite rankings.

In short, Sarkisian has landed his white whale.

In his three seasons as the starter for Isidore Newman, Manning has led the Greenies to the playoffs each year, including two consecutive state semi-final appearances.

Manning completed 194 of 296 passes in his freshman season for 2,428 yards and 34 touchdowns with six interceptions.

In a COVID-shortened sophomore season, he completed 146 of 219 passes for 1,922 yards and 21 scores with seven interceptions and ran 38 times for 274 yards and eight scores.

And in his most recent season as a junior, Manning was a dynamo again, completing 148 of 228 passes for 1,947 yards and 26 touchdowns to just four interceptions, while rushing 41 times for 381 yards and seven touchdowns.

Manning now becomes the eighth commitment of the Longhorns 2023 class, and immediately becomes the leader of the group, with the hopes of signing other difference-making players such as Rueben Owens, Johntay Cook, and Anthony Hill, now taking a major leap forward.

