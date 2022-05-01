2023 Westlake WR Jaden Greathouse Has Longhorns In Top 4

Westlake wideout Jaden Greathouse is beginning to narrow down his college choices

Austin Westlake has an immense amount of talent on its roster heading into the 2022 season.

However, the most intriguing prospect on that unit might be 2023 wide receiver Jaden Greathouse -- a player who has been making big plays with the varsity squad since his freshman season.

And on Sunday, Greathouse narrowed down his list of finalists top just four, including his hometown team, the Texas Longhorns.

Greathouse also included Oklahoma, Notre Dame and South Carolina on his list.

In the state of Texas, especially at a school like Westlake, that is nearly unheard of, resulting in the 6-foot-2, 206-pound prospect surfacing as one of the most coveted players at his position in the entire country. That year as a freshman, Greathouse was named the Texas District 25-6A Co-Offensive Newcomer of the Year, helping his team to the Texas 6A D-II state championship. Matt Galatzan Greathouse was even better as a sophomore, being named a MaxPreps Sophomore All-American, earning unanimous first-team all-district honors, and leading his team to their second-consecutive state title. In those two seasons, Greathouse totaled 116 catches for 1,860 yards and 23 touchdowns in 30 games.

The junior already fields offers from a host of elite Power 5 schools as well, including Texas, Oklahoma, Penn State, Arkansas, and Baylor, among others.

"Texas, Oklahoma..." Greathouse told LonghornsCountry.com in an exclusive interview. "I could go on, but this isn't about me. We just got off of a great win. It was chippy out there, but I'm proud of my teammates."

But for Greathouse, the focus lies more on his teammates, his current season, and winning a third-straight state championship.

Still, Greathouse does have a major interest in the Longhorns.

"You know it's right down the street," Greathouse said. "Got some guys down there, a couple of old teammates right down the street, so I love the culture and I'm excited to see what they're going to bring to the season, and I'm just excited for them."

How excited? Well, excited enough to make it to the 40 Acres multiple times throughout the spring

