Skip to main content
    •
    December 15, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Elite Tackle Malik Agbo Becomes Latest Addition In Longhorns Offensive Line Surge

    Malik Agbo is the latest elite offensive line talent to join the Texas Longhorns
    Author:

    On Wednesday, elite 2022 Todd Beamer (Federal Way, WA) offensive guard Malik Agbo became the latest elite talent along the offensive front to commit and sign to Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns

    Agbo, who becomes the latest elite offensive line commitment of the 2022 class for Texas, picked the Longhorns over Oklahoma, Auburn, and Miami, and now joins tackles Kelvin Banks, Cameron Williams, and interior linemen Neto Umeozulu, Cole Hutson, and Conner Robertson in the Horns 2022 offensive line haul.

    Following the commitment of tackle Banks on Saturday, the Longhorns have gained momentum in their pursuit of offensive linemen across the board, with Agbo being the latest domino to fall in their favor. 

    With a struggling offensive line, Agbo, along with the rest of the recent influx of young offensive line talent in Austin, will have the opportunity to immediately compete for a starting position freshman year at Texas.

    And what is even better news for Longhorns fans is that, is that they do not appear even close to being done with making substantial additions to the offensive front in the 2022 cycle either.

    Recommended Articles

    Malik Agbo
    Play
    Recruiting

    Elite OT Malik Agbo Becomes Latest Addition In Longhorns OL Surge

    Malik Agbo is the latest elite offensive line talent to sign to the Texas Longhorns

    56 seconds ago
    Winfield.0
    Play
    Recruiting

    Former Texas Commit Armani Winfield Signs With Longhorns Big 12 Rival

    The former Longhorns commit will now lineup against the Texas next season

    4 minutes ago
    DevonCampbell.0
    Play
    Recruiting

    Top OL Devon Campbell Reveals Commitment Date, Final Two Schools

    Texas is one step closer to landing another mammoth offensive line commitment.

    10 minutes ago

    Texas is still in the running, and heavy favorites at this point, to land Bowie (Arlington, TX) offensive lineman Devon Campbell, who could fit along any of the five spots along the front.

    With the addition of Agbo, as well as the potential pledge of Campbell, Texas could have the makings of one of the most dominant offensive line signing classes in the modern recruiting era.

    Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

    Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

    Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

    Malik Agbo
    Recruiting

    Elite OT Malik Agbo Becomes Latest Addition In Longhorns OL Surge

    Malik Agbo is the latest elite offensive line talent to sign to the Texas Longhorns

    56 seconds ago
    Winfield.0
    Recruiting

    Former Texas Commit Armani Winfield Signs With Longhorns Big 12 Rival

    The former Longhorns commit will now lineup against the Texas next season

    4 minutes ago
    DevonCampbell.0
    Recruiting

    Top OL Devon Campbell Reveals Commitment Date, Final Two Schools

    Texas is one step closer to landing another mammoth offensive line commitment.

    10 minutes ago
    FCPkh__XoAEPSAq
    Recruiting

    Major Offensive Line Target Kam Dewberry Spurns Longhorns For Rival

    Texas lost the battle for an elite offensive line target on Wednesday

    15 minutes ago
    Stan-Drayton
    Football

    Texas RB Coach Stan Drayton Has Reportedly Landed a Head-Coaching Gig

    The Longhorns were hit with some surprising news on a whirlwind of a Early Signing Day

    59 minutes ago
    E4XHGWcVoAIplwD
    Recruiting

    Live Tracker: Texas Longhorns Early Signing Day

    The Texas Longhorns are on a roll in recruiting, and on Wednesday, they look to finish strong. Stick here to track each signing as it comes in.

    1 hour ago
    10024526
    Football

    Texas Signs ATH Savion Red to 2022 Class

    Texas Longhorns sign ATH Savion Red to improve the receiving core

    1 hour ago
    Denver Harris
    Recruiting

    Top Longhorns CB Target Denver Harris Delays Signing Day Decision

    The Longhorns will have a couple of extra days to work on their top corner back target

    4 hours ago