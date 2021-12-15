Elite OT Malik Agbo Becomes Latest Addition In Longhorns OL Surge

On Wednesday, elite 2022 Todd Beamer (Federal Way, WA) offensive guard Malik Agbo became the latest elite talent along the offensive front to commit and sign to Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns

Agbo, who becomes the latest elite offensive line commitment of the 2022 class for Texas, picked the Longhorns over Oklahoma, Auburn, and Miami, and now joins tackles Kelvin Banks, Cameron Williams, and interior linemen Neto Umeozulu, Cole Hutson, and Conner Robertson in the Horns 2022 offensive line haul.

Following the commitment of tackle Banks on Saturday, the Longhorns have gained momentum in their pursuit of offensive linemen across the board, with Agbo being the latest domino to fall in their favor.

With a struggling offensive line, Agbo, along with the rest of the recent influx of young offensive line talent in Austin, will have the opportunity to immediately compete for a starting position freshman year at Texas.

And what is even better news for Longhorns fans is that, is that they do not appear even close to being done with making substantial additions to the offensive front in the 2022 cycle either.

Texas is still in the running, and heavy favorites at this point, to land Bowie (Arlington, TX) offensive lineman Devon Campbell, who could fit along any of the five spots along the front.

With the addition of Agbo, as well as the potential pledge of Campbell, Texas could have the makings of one of the most dominant offensive line signing classes in the modern recruiting era.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.