Recruiting Primer: Manning and Stewart Lead Star-Studded Group of Visitors vs. OK State

During Saturday’s Red River Showdown, the Texas Longhorns suffered a devastating 55-48 defeat to the Oklahoma Sooners.

However, they must now quickly turn the page -- both to an undefeated Oklahoma State team, and what is shaping up to be their biggest recruiting weekend of the year, in which a star-studded list of recruits is set to attend.

Most notably, Arch Manning, who has Texas high on his list, will take another unofficial visit to the Forty Acres. Manning’s visit will come just after Sarkisian visits Manning’s Isidore Newman game on Thursday night.

The talent doesn’t stop with Manning; plenty of other promising athletes are visiting as well, including Frisco Liberty wideout Evan Stewart, who might be the Longhorns' top remaining target in the 2022 class.

You can view the full list of attendees below:

Evan Stewart, WR, Liberty (Frisco, TX)

Quency Wiggins, DL, Madison Prep (Baton Rouge, LA)

Rueben Owens, RB, El Campo (TX)

Johntay Cook, WR, DeSoto (TX)

Larry Turner-Gooden, S, Bishop Alemany (Mission Hills, CA)

Jordan Matthews, CB, Woodlawn (Baton Rouge, LA)

Malik Agbo, OL, Todd Beamer, (Federal Way, WA)

Jalen Hale, WR, Longview (TX)

Earnest Greene, OL, St. John Bosco (Bellflower, CA)

Vernon Glover, CB, Dickinson (TX)

Anthony James, DL, East (Wylie, TX)

Jacoby Matthews, DB, Ponchatoula (LA)

Carson Dean, DL, Hebron (Carrollton, TX)

Cole Hutson, OL, Frisco (TX)

Conner Robertson, OL, Westlake (Austin, TX)

Markis Deal, DL, Naaman Forest (TX)

Mikal Jefferson-Pilot, ATH, Temple (TX)

Anthony Jones, ATH, LIberty (Las Vegas, NV)

Eoghan Kerry, LB, Mater Dei (Santa Ana, CA)

Nigel Smith, DL, Melissa (TX)

S'Maje Burrell, LB, North Crowley (Fort Worth, TX)

This list will be updated as more visitors are confirmed

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.