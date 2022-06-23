Skip to main content

Arch Manning's Commitment Sets Social Media on Fire

A look at how social media reacted to Manning's commitment to Texas.

A simple six-word tweet from a high school athlete lit social media on fire Thursday afternoon. 

The 2023 No. 1 overall recruit, quarterback Arch Manning out of Isidore Newman (New Orleans, LA), committed to the Texas Longhorns, marking what is the biggest recruiting win for coach Steve Sarkisian in his time at Texas

As expected, the news of Manning's commitment almost immediately became a trending topic on Twitter, with both Texas fans sipping the burnt orange Kool-Aid and opposing fan bases piling on Texas' struggles over the last decade. 

While college football fans across the country differed on what Manning will ultimately do as a Longhorn, Longhorn legends took to Twitter upon the news of his commitment to express their excitement. 

There is little doubt that Manning is one of the most polarizing recruits in recent memory, as the combination of his last name and talent will inevitably draw a fair amount of eyeballs from both fans and analysts alike. 

However, a recruit with the magnitude of Manning can also bring good things to the program they commit to, with fellow recruits possibly wanting to follow suit

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Arch Manning
Play
Recruiting

In Choosing Texas, Arch Manning Writes His Own Story

Going on a different path, Arch Manning is betting on Texas to be his ticket to college football history

By Cole Thompson38 minutes ago
38 minutes ago
Arch Manning
Play
News

Arch Manning Commitment Sets New Standard at Texas

The Texas Longhorns have secured the biggest commitment in the history of the program, and possibly, all of college football.

By Matt Galatzan44 minutes ago
44 minutes ago
Arch Manning
Play
News

Opinion: Let's Lessen Arch Manning's College Expectations ... For Now

Now entering his own category, perhaps it's time to lessen the Arch Manning hype train

By Cole Thompson46 minutes ago
46 minutes ago

One recruit that has made his approval of Manning's commitment known is wide receiver Johntay Cook II, the No. 1 receiver in the state of Texas. It has been rumored that Manning and Cook will ultimately commit to the same school, which if true, bodes well for Texas. 

There is no telling what Manning's career as a Longhorn will end up looking like once he steps on campus. One thing can be certain though, and that is that no matter what Manning does as a Longhorn, it will take social media by storm. 

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Arch Manning
Recruiting

In Choosing Texas, Arch Manning Writes His Own Story

Going on a different path, Arch Manning is betting on Texas to be his ticket to college football history

By Cole Thompson38 minutes ago
Arch Manning
News

Arch Manning Commitment Sets New Standard at Texas

The Texas Longhorns have secured the biggest commitment in the history of the program, and possibly, all of college football.

By Matt Galatzan44 minutes ago
Arch Manning
News

Opinion: Let's Lessen Arch Manning's College Expectations ... For Now

Now entering his own category, perhaps it's time to lessen the Arch Manning hype train

By Cole Thompson46 minutes ago
Arch
Recruiting

Arch Manning Commits: What Longhorns Are Getting In No. 1 QB Prospect

Arch Manning has the tools and skills to make an immediate impact at Texas come 2023

By Cole Thompson2 hours ago
Arch, Johntay, Rueben
Football

Why Arch Manning's Commitment is Texas' Earth-Shattering Recruiting Domino

Manning's commitment has unprecedented impact on the rest of Texas' future recruiting targets

By Zach Dimmitt3 hours ago
Sark
Football

What Arch Manning Commitment Means For Longhorns Coach Steve Sarkisian

Coach Steve Sarkisian lands biggest commitment in his tenure at Texas

By Adam Glick3 hours ago
Arch
Recruiting

How Arch Manning Impacts Longhorns 2023 Recruiting Class

The commitment of Arch Manning to Texas will impact the decision of other elite Texas targets

By Michael Gresser4 hours ago
Arch
News

Arch Madness: No. 1 QB Arch Manning Commits To Texas Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns have secured the most coveted name in the 2023 recruiting class, Arch Manning

By Matt Galatzan5 hours ago