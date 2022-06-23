Arch Manning's Commitment Sets Social Media on Fire

A look at how social media reacted to Manning's commitment to Texas.

A simple six-word tweet from a high school athlete lit social media on fire Thursday afternoon.

The 2023 No. 1 overall recruit, quarterback Arch Manning out of Isidore Newman (New Orleans, LA), committed to the Texas Longhorns, marking what is the biggest recruiting win for coach Steve Sarkisian in his time at Texas.

As expected, the news of Manning's commitment almost immediately became a trending topic on Twitter, with both Texas fans sipping the burnt orange Kool-Aid and opposing fan bases piling on Texas' struggles over the last decade.

While college football fans across the country differed on what Manning will ultimately do as a Longhorn, Longhorn legends took to Twitter upon the news of his commitment to express their excitement.

There is little doubt that Manning is one of the most polarizing recruits in recent memory, as the combination of his last name and talent will inevitably draw a fair amount of eyeballs from both fans and analysts alike.

However, a recruit with the magnitude of Manning can also bring good things to the program they commit to, with fellow recruits possibly wanting to follow suit.

One recruit that has made his approval of Manning's commitment known is wide receiver Johntay Cook II, the No. 1 receiver in the state of Texas. It has been rumored that Manning and Cook will ultimately commit to the same school, which if true, bodes well for Texas.

There is no telling what Manning's career as a Longhorn will end up looking like once he steps on campus. One thing can be certain though, and that is that no matter what Manning does as a Longhorn, it will take social media by storm.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.