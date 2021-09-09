Longhorns Land Massive DL Commitment From Nick Saban's Backyard

September 9, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFootballBasketballRecruiting2022 Football CommitsPodcastForumSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Texas Lands Commitment From Coveted DL Recruit Justice Finkley

Steve Sarkisian landed a major defensive recruit from Nick Saban's backyard on Thursday afternoon.
Author:

The recruiting momentum for the Texas Longhorns has been off the charts over the last few weeks, particularly on the defensive side of the ball and along the defensive front. 

On Thursday, that momentum continued to gain steam, when Hewitt-Trussville (Trussville, AL) defensive tackle prospect Justice Finkley picked the Longhorns over Alabama and Colorado.

Finkley, who is ranked as a member of the SI99 rankings, sitting as the No. 85-ranked recruit in the class of 2022, also registers as a top 10 interior defensive line projection

Finkley now becomes the 21st commitment of the 2022 class for the Longhorns and the third commitment from the SI99, joining Junipero Serra (Gardena, CA) quarterback Maalik Murphy and Klein Cain (Houston, TX) running back Jaydon Blue.

The commitment of Finkley represents a huge win on the recruiting trail for Sarkisian and his staff, who were able to go into Nick Saban's backyard and take one of the state's most talented prospects.

Hewitt-Trussville head coach Josh Floyd, who has the program undefeated early in the 2021 season, says his senior leader is playing at an all-time high.

READ MORE: Sark's Choice: Hudson Card's Career At Texas Is About To Take Off

"He's always been a disruptive guy along the defensive line, but I think he's playing better than he's ever played and has taken it to another level this year," Floyd told SI All-American. "I think the older he gets, the better he's gotten with technique, being disciplined in his play. We've moved him around some, too.

Recommended Articles

E46FkUqXIAk5qMX (1)
Play
Recruiting

Longhorns Land Massive DL Commitment From Nick Saban's Backyard

Steve Sarkisian landed a major defensive recruit from Nick Saban's backyard on Thursday afternoon.

USATSI_16693024
Play
News

Casey Thompson Out?: Texas' Sarkisian Reveals Gameplan For Arkansas

Casey Thompson still will have a role with Texas in Week 2 against Arkansas

GettyImages-83068412
Play
Football

How To Watch And Listen To Texas' Rivalry Matchup vs. Arkansas

Texas head to Fayetteville on Saturday to reignite its rivalry with the Arkansas Razorbacks. Here is how to watch and listen to the matchup.

"The biggest value with him is he is a guy who can play multiple spots on the D-line. I know some people like him on the interior, I think more people like him on the edge as a true defensive end type."

From a physical perspective, Finkley offers plenty against an offensive line. He stands 6'2", 265 pounds with clear physical, athletic gifts, helping him to 37 stops (13 sacks) behind the opposing line of scrimmage to this point in his varsity career.

Before the commitment of Finkley, Texas entered September with the nation's No. 7 recruiting class following a big August on the defensive side of the ball.

Now?

That ranking is about to rise even higher... with Finkley as the foundation.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

E46FkUqXIAk5qMX (1)
Recruiting

Longhorns Land Massive DL Commitment From Nick Saban's Backyard

Steve Sarkisian landed a major defensive recruit from Nick Saban's backyard on Thursday afternoon.

USATSI_16693024
News

Casey Thompson Out?: Texas' Sarkisian Reveals Gameplan For Arkansas

Casey Thompson still will have a role with Texas in Week 2 against Arkansas

GettyImages-83068412
Football

How To Watch And Listen To Texas' Rivalry Matchup vs. Arkansas

Texas head to Fayetteville on Saturday to reignite its rivalry with the Arkansas Razorbacks. Here is how to watch and listen to the matchup.

Whittington
Football

Longhorn's No. 1 Receiver? Texas' Jordan Whittington Seems Ready For the Challenge

There were more than a few question marks surrounding Texas' receiving corps throughout the offseason, but Whittington's performance on Saturday has the future looking bright

USATSI_16693002
Podcast

An Early Season Trap? Previewing Texas vs. Arkansas With AllHogs.com

In preparation for the Longhorns' upcoming trip to Fayetteville, Longhorns Country is joined by Arkansas beat writer Andy Hodges, to talk all things Horns vs. Hogs.

Bijan
Football

Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman Has High Praise For Bijan Robinson & Texas

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman praises Bijan Robinson & Texas Longhorns prior to crucial matchup Saturday night

USATSI_16688038
News

Win In The SEC? A Texas Veteran O-Line Could Help

With four returning starters from 2020 back in action, Texas could be in line for a

48ba4db0-4f8f-4dec-a36a-634a256a22f1-20200918_31_valleyVsep_bp
Football

Top 2023 OT Kadyn Proctor Reveals Top-12 Finalists

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class