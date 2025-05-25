Texas Longhorns EDGE Target Sets Commitment Date
With the Texas Longhorns continuing to build their 2026 recruiting class, this summer will be crucial to watch as several high-profile players make their decisions.
One of those players is Jamarion Carlton, a four-star edge rusher from Temple, Texas. Standing at 6-foot-4.5 and 230 pounds, Carlton ranks as the No. 43 overall player in the 2026 recruiting classaccording to On3's rankings, as well as the No. 8 edge rusher and No. 4 player in the state.
On Saturday, Carlton announced that he would announce his commitment on July 10. He previously included Texas n his final six schools, alongside Baylor, LSU, SMU, Texas A&M and USC.
“Texas is building something special," Carlton said. "They have winning coaches and a winning culture. I have a good relationship coach with coach LaAllen Clark too. He recruited me at Ohio State, so I know him well.”
Carlton also has an official visit to Texas scheduled for June 6, followed by visits to Texas A&M on June 12 and Baylor on June 20.
“Outside of the relationships, playing early will be a factor in my commitment,” Carlton told On3 earlier this year. “That feeling on campus is important for me too. Feeling comfortable and making sure everything fits me is what I am looking for on the visits and when I make my decision.”
Texas is currently a heavy favorite to land Carlton, with On3 giving him a 91.8 percent chance to land in Austin. SMU is a distant second at 2.6 percent, followed by Texas A&M at 1.8 percent.
The Longhorns' recruiting class, which currently ranks 14th in On3's team rankings, does not feature any edge rushers. So if they can close the deal with Carlton, it would be a huge boost to the class as a whole.