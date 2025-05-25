Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns EDGE Target Sets Commitment Date

The Texas Longhorns look to bring another elite edge rusher to Austin.

Jon Alfano

Texas Longhorns Head Coach Steve Sarkisian during their first practice of the spring season.
Texas Longhorns Head Coach Steve Sarkisian during their first practice of the spring season. / Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

With the Texas Longhorns continuing to build their 2026 recruiting class, this summer will be crucial to watch as several high-profile players make their decisions.

One of those players is Jamarion Carlton, a four-star edge rusher from Temple, Texas. Standing at 6-foot-4.5 and 230 pounds, Carlton ranks as the No. 43 overall player in the 2026 recruiting classaccording to On3's rankings, as well as the No. 8 edge rusher and No. 4 player in the state.

On Saturday, Carlton announced that he would announce his commitment on July 10. He previously included Texas n his final six schools, alongside Baylor, LSU, SMU, Texas A&M and USC.

Texas Longhorns Head Coach Steve Sarkisian speaks during the Coaches' Press Conference.
Texas Longhorns Head Coach Steve Sarkisian speaks during the Coaches' Press Conference. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Texas is building something special," Carlton said. "They have winning coaches and a winning culture. I have a good relationship coach with coach LaAllen Clark too. He recruited me at Ohio State, so I know him well.”

Carlton also has an official visit to Texas scheduled for June 6, followed by visits to Texas A&M on June 12 and Baylor on June 20.

“Outside of the relationships, playing early will be a factor in my commitment,” Carlton told On3 earlier this year. “That feeling on campus is important for me too. Feeling comfortable and making sure everything fits me is what I am looking for on the visits and when I make my decision.”

Texas is currently a heavy favorite to land Carlton, with On3 giving him a 91.8 percent chance to land in Austin. SMU is a distant second at 2.6 percent, followed by Texas A&M at 1.8 percent.

The Longhorns' recruiting class, which currently ranks 14th in On3's team rankings, does not feature any edge rushers. So if they can close the deal with Carlton, it would be a huge boost to the class as a whole.

feed

Published
Jon Alfano
JON ALFANO

Home/Recruiting