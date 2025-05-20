Texas Longhorns Finalist For Top Oklahoma Football Recruit
As the 2026 recruiting cycle continues to heat up, recruits are not only starting to go on visits, but some are already narrowing down their lists as well. The Texas Longhorns currently have a top-15 recruiting class in the country, according to On3 Sports, and are hoping to add more to it.
One of those additions could be four-star wide receiver Mason James, the number one recruit in Oklahoma. James told Hayes Fawcett, of On3 Sports, that he narrowed his list down to five teams: Missouri, Oklahoma, Kansas State, Washington, and Texas.
Mason has official visits lined up, including one at Forty Acres on June 13, a week before visiting Red River rival Oklahoma on June 20. James is making his decision on June 25, so the Longhorns and the Sooners will have the final two chances to sway the four-star prospect to play for their program.
This will be James' second time in Austin after visiting there in April and when asked about his experience there, he told Inside Texas:
“It was amazing for me and my family to be here, Just very blessed and honored. Even though I got the offer late, for the Texas family to show me love is really big for me in this process.”
The Sooners are considered the front-runners for the number one overall recruit in their state, but the recent push by Steve Sarkisian & Co. has not made the recruitment as lopsided as it was initially thought it would be.
James would be the second wide receiver commit, should he choose to be on June 25, joining fellow four-star Chris Stewart of Shadow Creek High School.