August 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFootballBasketballRecruiting2022 Football CommitsPodcastForumSI TIX
Search
Publish date:

Texas Lands Commitment From Talented LA Edge J'Mond Tapp

The Texas Longhorns got their second elite defensive line commitment of the Day on Monday
Author:

Focused on building an SEC program in Austin, Steve Sarkisian added his second defensive line body to the 2022 recruiting class in Ascension Catholic (Donaldsonville, LA) edge rusher J'Mond Tapp.

Tapp chose the Longhorns over the likes of other blue blood programs such as LSU, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, USC, and many more. Ta

Tapp now becomes the seventh defensive line commitment, and the 20th overall commitment of the 2022 class for the Longhorns, as well as the second in the last 12 hours, after Marlin (TX) defensive tackle Jaray Bledsoe committed earlier in the day. 

Standing 6-foot-3 and weighing in at 245 pounds, Tapp is the fourth edge rusher to commit to the Longhorns, alongside Liberty (Henderson, NV) edge Anthony Jones, Brophy College Preparatory School (Phoenix, AZ) defensive end Zac Swanson, and Texas High (Texarkana, TX) pass rusher, Derrick Brown.

“Texas is a strong suit for me. They’re up there,” Tapp told Orangebloods.com “They’re up there in the strong suit. One, it’s just my dream school. It’s the only college I really knew about when I was young.”

Recommended Articles

JMond-Tapp-3
Play
Recruiting

Longhorns Land Second Elite Defensive Line Target In 24 Hours

The Texas Longhorns got their second elite defensive line commitment of the Day on Monday

injury
Play
Football

Who's In and Who's Out? Texas Injury Report Vs Louisiana

Texas will be without a few notable names for the season opener on Saturday

USATSI_15377467
Play
News

Longhorns Defensive Depth Chart: Who Won The Starting Nod?

With Texas' season set to begin, here's the updated list of the Longhorns' depth chart

A tremendous athlete, Tapp plays three sports for Ascension Catholic, including Football, Basketball, and track and field, where he participates in the shot put and the long jump. 

On the football field, however, is where Tapp is at his best, finishing his junior season with 64 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, and 5.5 sacks.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

JMond-Tapp-3
Recruiting

Longhorns Land Second Elite Defensive Line Target In 24 Hours

The Texas Longhorns got their second elite defensive line commitment of the Day on Monday

injury
Football

Who's In and Who's Out? Texas Injury Report Vs Louisiana

Texas will be without a few notable names for the season opener on Saturday

USATSI_15377467
News

Longhorns Defensive Depth Chart: Who Won The Starting Nod?

With Texas' season set to begin, here's the updated list of the Longhorns' depth chart

KP7OIGVXFKPXTMVWOHQLFFEOTA
News

Longhorns Offensive Depth Chart Set, QB Card Confirmed Starter

With season opener just days away, the Longhorns have set their depth chart on offense — including the next quarterback on the Forty Acres

ctcmzkmzmcf2fydm005q
Football

Elite Texas Target In SI’s Top Five Uncommitted Recruits

Latest on the recruitment of elite Texas Longhorns cornerback target Denver Harris

199199159_199199159-df7c7606fc1246538d59ca8dd01b71d0_t1000
Recruiting

Longhorns Land Another Massive 2022 Defensive Line Commitment

The Texas Longhorns have landed their second defensive line commitment in less than a week

USATSI_15345025
News

Longhorns Week 1 Game Preview: What To Expect From Louisiana

The Texas Longhorns will open the 2021 regular season this Saturday against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns

KP7OIGVXFKPXTMVWOHQLFFEOTA
Podcast

Breaking Down The New Longhorns QB1, Hudson Card

Matt Galatzan and John Garcia breakdown Steve Sarkisian's decision to pick Hudson Card as the Longhorns starting QB