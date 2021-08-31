Longhorns Land Second Elite Defensive Line Target In 24 Hours

The Texas Longhorns got their second elite defensive line commitment of the Day on Monday

Focused on building an SEC program in Austin, Steve Sarkisian added his second defensive line body to the 2022 recruiting class in Ascension Catholic (Donaldsonville, LA) edge rusher J'Mond Tapp.

Tapp chose the Longhorns over the likes of other blue blood programs such as LSU, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, USC, and many more. Ta

Tapp now becomes the seventh defensive line commitment, and the 20th overall commitment of the 2022 class for the Longhorns, as well as the second in the last 12 hours, after Marlin (TX) defensive tackle Jaray Bledsoe committed earlier in the day.

Standing 6-foot-3 and weighing in at 245 pounds, Tapp is the fourth edge rusher to commit to the Longhorns, alongside Liberty (Henderson, NV) edge Anthony Jones, Brophy College Preparatory School (Phoenix, AZ) defensive end Zac Swanson, and Texas High (Texarkana, TX) pass rusher, Derrick Brown.

“Texas is a strong suit for me. They’re up there,” Tapp told Orangebloods.com “They’re up there in the strong suit. One, it’s just my dream school. It’s the only college I really knew about when I was young.”

A tremendous athlete, Tapp plays three sports for Ascension Catholic, including Football, Basketball, and track and field, where he participates in the shot put and the long jump.

On the football field, however, is where Tapp is at his best, finishing his junior season with 64 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, and 5.5 sacks.

