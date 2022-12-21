DE Billy Walton Signs Letter Of Intent with Texas Longhorns

Another local product is staying home for Texas.

South Oak Cliff (Dallas, TX) defensive end/edge rusher Billy Walton officially signed his letter of intent to play for the Longhorns in 2023 as a member of the 2023 recruiting class. Walton initially committed to Oklahoma State but flipped over to the Forty Acres in late June.

In 2021, Walton racked up 12 sacks at South Oak Cliff. Last season Walton finished with 100 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, and 18 sacks. Thanks to his efforts, South Oak Cliff picked up its second consecutive state championship.

For his high school career, Walton totaled 192 tackles, 54 tackles for loss, and 39 sacks. Walton is expected to arrive on campus in June, after graduating from South Oak Cliff in May.

Walton is one of four defensive linemen recruits for the 2023 cycle, joining Westlake's (TX) Colton Vasek, Teague's (TX) Derion Gullette, and Bergen Catholic's Sydir Mitchell. Last year, the Longhorns registered 27 sacks, tied for 56th-most among all FBS programs in 2022.

Other schools interested in Walton during the recruiting cycle included Nebraska, TCU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and Texas Tech, among others.

The Longhorns will have a chance to finish with a top-three recruiting class on SI All-Amercian's final rankings for the 2023 cycle. Currently, Texas has 21 verbal commits, but the number could expand during the remainder of the three-day Early Signing Period.

