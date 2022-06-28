Skip to main content

Priority Edge Rusher Billy Walton Commits To Longhorns

The Longhorns magical recruiting run continues

AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns' run on recruits continued on Tuesday with the commitment of priority South Oak Cliff (Dallas, TX) defensive end/edge rusher Billy Walton. 

Walton flipped his commitment from Oklahoma State to Texas, announcing his decision on Twitter. 

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Walton chose the Longhorns despite offers from numerous top-tier programs, including Oklahoma State, Arizona, Houston, Kansas State, Louisville, Nebraska, Purdue, SMU, TCU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, and many more. 

Walton becomes the 16th commitment of the 2023 class for Texas, joining the latest string of pledges for Steve Sarkisian. He now joins fellow defensive lineman, Dylan Spencer of C.E. King (Houston, TX), as the lone commits along the defensive front for the Longhorns.

Last season for South Oak Cliff, Walton was a dominant force in the pass rush, all while helping the Golden Bears reach an undefeated 16-0 record and a Texas 5A Division II state championship win.

The cousin of fellow priority South Oak Cliff star Malik Muhammad, Walton made his decision on the back of his official visit to Austin over the weekend. 

Walton has now become the eighth commitment for the Longhorns since Thursday, June 23, when the nation's top recruit, Arch Manning pledged to the program. 

Following the Manning decision, the flood gates then opened for the Horns, with linebacker Liona Lefau committing the next day, and five more players committing on Saturday. 

Things on Saturday got started with offensive lineman Connor Stroh and wide receiver Jonah Wilson, followed by three more offensive linemen, Trevor Goosby, Andre Cojoe, and Jaydon Chatman

