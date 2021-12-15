Live Tracker: Texas Longhorns Early Signing Day

Texas Longhorns Early Signing Day Live Tracker
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns will head into Wednesday's Early Signing Period with substantial momentum at their backs, and a host of possible additions still in play.
Through the last two months, Texas has managed to make up some much-needed ground at key positions as well, particularly in the trenches, where they currently hold 13 commitments between the offensive and defensive lines, including three members of the SI-99 rankings.
Texas is also still in play for a handful of players who plan to sign in February, including the nation's top interior offensive lineman, Devon Campbell of Arlington Bowie.
So who will end up a Longhorn by the time the Early signing period closes?
Check below for the latest up-to-the-minute updates on signings as they come in:
* = SI 99 Member
Uncommitted Targets
DB Denver Harris*
Status:
OL Earnest Greene
Status:
LB Harold Perkins* (February)
Status:
OL Devon Campbell* (February)
Status:
OL Kam Dewberry*
Status:
RB Terence Gibbs
Status:
OL Malik Agbo
Status:
WR Savion Red
Status:
WR Xavion Brice
Status:
WR Armani Winfield
Status:
DB Larry Turner-Gooden
Status:
DB Jacoby Matthews* (February)
Status:
WR Shazz Preston *
Status:
Committed Targets
QB Maalik Murphy*
Status:
QB Quinn Ewers
Status: Signed - Texas
RB Jaydon Blue*
Status:
RB Jamarion Miller
Status:
WR Evan Stewart*
Status:
WR Brenen Thompson
Status:
OL Kelvin Banks*
Status: Signed - Texas
OL Cameron Williams
Status:
OL Neto Umelozulu
Status:
OL Cole Hutson
Status:
OL Connor Robertson
Status:
DL Derrick Brown
Status:
DL J'Mond Tapp*
Status:
DL Zac Swanson
Status:
DL Anthony Jones
Status:
DL Ethan Burke
Status:
DL Justice Finkley*
Status:
DL Jaray Bledsoe
Status:
DL Kristopher Ross
Status:
DL Aaron Bryant
Status:
LB Trevell Johnson
Status:
DB Bryan Allen Jr.
Status:
DB Terrance Brooks
Status:
DB Austin Jordan
Status:
DB Jaylon Guilbeau
Status:
DB Ronald Lewis
Status:
DB Bryce Anderson*
Status:
DB Julian Humphrey*
Status:
K Will Stoner
Status:
LS Lance St. Louis
Status:
