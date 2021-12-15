Live Tracker: Texas Longhorns Early Signing Day

Skip to main content
    Texas Longhorns Early Signing Day Live Tracker
    December 15, 2021

    Texas Longhorns Early Signing Day Live Tracker

    The Texas Longhorns are on a roll in recruiting, and on Wednesday, they look to finish strong. Stick here to track each signing as it comes in.
    Author:

    The Texas Longhorns are on a roll in recruiting, and on Wednesday, they look to finish strong. Stick here to track each signing as it comes in.

    AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns will head into Wednesday's Early Signing Period with substantial momentum at their backs, and a host of possible additions still in play. 

    Through the last two months, Texas has managed to make up some much-needed ground at key positions as well, particularly in the trenches, where they currently hold 13 commitments between the offensive and defensive lines, including three members of the SI-99 rankings.

    Texas is also still in play for a handful of players who plan to sign in February, including the nation's top interior offensive lineman, Devon Campbell of Arlington Bowie.

    So who will end up a Longhorn by the time the Early signing period closes?

    Check below for the latest up-to-the-minute updates on signings as they come in:

    * = SI 99 Member

    Uncommitted Targets

    DB Denver Harris*

    Status:

    OL Earnest Greene

    Status:

    LB Harold Perkins* (February)

    Status:

    OL Devon Campbell* (February)

    Status:

    OL Kam Dewberry*

    Status:

    RB Terence Gibbs

    Status:

    OL Malik Agbo

    Status:

    WR Savion Red

    Status:

    WR Xavion Brice

    Status:

    WR Armani Winfield

    Status:

    DB Larry Turner-Gooden

    Status:

    DB Jacoby Matthews* (February)

    Status:

    WR Shazz Preston *

    Status:

    Committed Targets

    QB Maalik Murphy*

    Status:

    QB Quinn Ewers

    Status: Signed - Texas

    RB Jaydon Blue*

    Status:

    RB Jamarion Miller

    Status:

    WR Evan Stewart*

    Status:

    WR Brenen Thompson 

    Status:

    OL Kelvin Banks*

    Status: Signed - Texas

    OL Cameron Williams

    Status:

    OL Neto Umelozulu

    Status:

    OL Cole Hutson

    Status:

    OL Connor Robertson 

    Status:

    DL Derrick Brown

    Status:

    DL J'Mond Tapp*

    Status:

    DL Zac Swanson 

    Status:

    DL Anthony Jones 

    Status:

    DL Ethan Burke

    Status:

    DL Justice Finkley*

    Status:

    DL Jaray Bledsoe

    Status:

    DL Kristopher Ross

    Status:

    DL Aaron Bryant 

    Status:

    LB Trevell Johnson 

    Status:

    DB Bryan Allen Jr. 

    Status:

    DB Terrance Brooks

    Status:

    DB Austin Jordan 

    Status:

    DB Jaylon Guilbeau

    Status:

    DB Ronald Lewis

    Status:

    DB Bryce Anderson*

    Status:

    DB Julian Humphrey*

    Status:

    K Will Stoner 

    Status:

    LS Lance St. Louis 

    Status:

