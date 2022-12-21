OL Trevor Goosby Signs Letter Of Intent with Texas Longhorns

Texas is adding depth to its trenches for the 2023 recruiting class.

Offensive lineman Trevor Goosby officially has signed his letter of intent to play for the Longhorns as a member of the 2023 class. Goosby is considered to be one the biggest risers in the 2023 cycle following his senior season at Mellisa (TX).

A local product from the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Goosby initially committed to play for TCU back in April, but decommitted after further evaluation. He later was offered by the Longhorns and verbally committed to the program in late June.

Standing at 6-foot-6 and weighing 280 pounds, Goosby projects as an offensive tackle. In three years at Mellisa, Goosby played both tackle positions but could project better at left tackle due to his frame and upside in pass protection.

Goosby has all the tools to be a solid contributor early in his career thanks to his quick footwork, ideal arm length and lateral movement. Last season, he vastly improved in pass protection sets, helping the Cardinals reach the Texas High School playoffs.

Goosby will be behind one of the best offensive line classes in Texas history. Offensive line coach Kyle Flood will have ample time to mold him into his type of player because of that.

Goosby in one of five offensive linemen prospects currently in Texas' recruiting class. He joins Mansfield's (TX) Andre Cojoe, Wakefield's (TX) Connor Stroh, Harker Heights' (TX) Jaydon Chatman, and Phillips' (Fla.) Payton Kirkland.

The Longhorns will have a chance to finish with a top-three recruiting class on SI All-Amercian's final rankings for the 2023 cycle. Currently, Texas has 21 verbal commits, but the number could expand during the remainder of the three day Early Signing Period.

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want even more Texas Longhorns? Check out the SI.com team page here

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.