Skip to main content

Fast-Rising OL Prospect Trevor Goosby Flips Commitment To Texas

Texas lands its fifth commitment of the day after flipping offensive lineman Trevor Goosby from TCU

The recruiting momentum for the Texas Longhorns is showing no signs of slowing down. This wave of momentum began when Texas landed the nation’s top player, quarterback Arch Manning.

It continued on Saturday when the Longhorns received a commitment from linebacker Liona Lefau out of Hawaii.

Now, Steve Sarkisian and Kyle Flood have added their fourth offensive line commit of the day, with Mellisa (TX) offensive lineman Trevor Goosby committing to the Longhorns.

Goosby was originally committed to the TCU Horned Frogs before he flipped his commitment to the Longhorns on Sunday night. Goosby de-committed from TCU minutes before making his commitment known via his personal Twitter account.

Goosby's official visit to Texas this weekend sealed the deal for him.

Standing at 6-foot-6 and weighing 280 pounds, Goosby projects as an offensive tackle.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Screen Shot 2022-06-26 at 5.29.44 PM
Play
Recruiting

2023 OL Jaydon Chatman Commits to Longhorns

The Longhorns landed their fourth commitment of the day on Sunday afternoon

By Matt Galatzan4 hours ago
4 hours ago
FSZpgqGXIA4S3hq
Play
Recruiting

Talented In-State OL Andre Cojoe Commits To Texas

The Longhorns are dominating the recruiting trail this month

By Matt Galatzan5 hours ago
5 hours ago
FPdkn77XEAcBXRM
Play
Recruiting

Priority WR Jonah Wilson Commits to Longhorns

The Longhorns are fire on the recruiting trail this month

By Matt Galatzan7 hours ago
7 hours ago

The Longhorns received commitments today from offensive lineman Connor Stroh, offensive lineman Jaydon Chatman, offensive lineman Andre Cojoe, wide receiver Jonah Wilson, and now Trevor Goosby.

Goosby becomes the 14th commitment for the 2023 class for Sarkisian. He is also the eighth commitment in the month of June alone. He will not be the last prospect to commit to the Longhorns atop this wave of recruiting momentum. 

You can follow Michael Gresser on Twitter @gresser_michael

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Screen Shot 2022-06-26 at 5.29.44 PM
Recruiting

2023 OL Jaydon Chatman Commits to Longhorns

The Longhorns landed their fourth commitment of the day on Sunday afternoon

By Matt Galatzan4 hours ago
FSZpgqGXIA4S3hq
Recruiting

Talented In-State OL Andre Cojoe Commits To Texas

The Longhorns are dominating the recruiting trail this month

By Matt Galatzan5 hours ago
FPdkn77XEAcBXRM
Recruiting

Priority WR Jonah Wilson Commits to Longhorns

The Longhorns are fire on the recruiting trail this month

By Matt Galatzan7 hours ago
ninvnxrlz415oyqwy2jq
Recruiting

Texas Lands Massive OL Prospect Connor Stroh

The recruiting momentum continues for the Longhorns with the commitment of offensive tackle Connor Stroh

By Longhorns Country Staff7 hours ago
arch taaffe
Football

Michael Taaffe: Texas' Walk-On Hosted Arch Manning for Official Visit

The Longhorns' final push toward convincing Manning to commit to Texas might've came from the most unlikely of sources

By Zach Dimmitt8 hours ago
Arch Manning
News

Recruiting Analyst Finds NFL Quarterback Comparison For Arch Manning

One recruiting analyst can see similarities between Arch Manning and a former national champion quarterback

By Cole Thompson11 hours ago
usa_today_10898765
Baseball

Longhorns' Pitcher Josh Stewart Entering Transfer Portal

Stewart becomes the latest Longhorn to place their name in the transfer portal.

By Connor Zimmerlee13 hours ago
Arch, Johntay, Rueben
Football

SEC Quarterbacks Express Their Thoughts on Arch Manning Committing to Texas

Future SEC opponents share their opinions to the Arch Manning Commitment

By Adam GlickJun 25, 2022