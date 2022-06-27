Fast-Rising OL Prospect Trevor Goosby Flips Commitment To Texas
The recruiting momentum for the Texas Longhorns is showing no signs of slowing down. This wave of momentum began when Texas landed the nation’s top player, quarterback Arch Manning.
It continued on Saturday when the Longhorns received a commitment from linebacker Liona Lefau out of Hawaii.
Now, Steve Sarkisian and Kyle Flood have added their fourth offensive line commit of the day, with Mellisa (TX) offensive lineman Trevor Goosby committing to the Longhorns.
Goosby was originally committed to the TCU Horned Frogs before he flipped his commitment to the Longhorns on Sunday night. Goosby de-committed from TCU minutes before making his commitment known via his personal Twitter account.
Goosby's official visit to Texas this weekend sealed the deal for him.
Standing at 6-foot-6 and weighing 280 pounds, Goosby projects as an offensive tackle.
The Longhorns received commitments today from offensive lineman Connor Stroh, offensive lineman Jaydon Chatman, offensive lineman Andre Cojoe, wide receiver Jonah Wilson, and now Trevor Goosby.
Goosby becomes the 14th commitment for the 2023 class for Sarkisian. He is also the eighth commitment in the month of June alone. He will not be the last prospect to commit to the Longhorns atop this wave of recruiting momentum.
