Nation's No. 1 CB Eyeing Longhorns

The Nations top 2022 corner, Denver Harris, is still very interested in what Steve Sarkisian is building in Austin

The Texas Longhorns are still hard at work in the 2022 recruiting cycle, and one of their top targets, North Shore (Houston, TX) Denver Harris, is keeping an eye on their progress.

This February, Harris narrowed his list of schools down to four, including the Longhorns, Texas A&M, Alabama, and LSU, among that list.

Then, this summer Harris visited the 40 Acres and was blown away by the Sarkisian and what Texas had to offer.

Now, Sports Illustrated's No. 1 ranked corner is getting ready for his senior season, as he recovers from a late-season ACL tear that ended his junior campaign.

Despite That injury, Harris was named a first-team MaxPreps Junior All-American, as well as the District 21-6A Defensive Player of the Year.

Still, the Longhorns are at the front of Harris's mind.

“They’re Texas, they’re close, they’re building so we’re excited to see the rebuild both for the new facilities and just the new coaches," Harris's mother told Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports. "They have new players. We’re just interested to see how that pans out and hopefully Coach Sark what he says, all gas, no breaks. We like all gas, no breaks.”

Texas could very well be in the driver's seat with Harris at the moment, but with Alabama, LSU, and A&M still hot on his trail, Sarkisian and company will have to show what success on the field to maximize their chances.

“Everyone truly is (doing a good job)," Harris's mother told Wilfong. "I have to constantly remind Denver everyone is here to do a job and recruit the heck out of you. Alabama of course, UT, and all the schools, he talks to Coach (Corey) Raymond daily, Coach (TJ) Rushing was trying to get us to commit to a game. Coach (Jeff) Banks reaches out every day making sure everything is good.”

You can view SI All-American's full scouting report of Harris below:

In the year of the cornerback, it's the Texan who kicks off the Watch List atop a truly elite field. Harris is a complete cornerback prospect from a size, length, speed, athleticism, physicality and natural instincts standpoint. He does it against some of the best competition nationally, impacting games behind or near the line of scrimmage as much as he does down the field on a 50-50 ball. He tracks the football like a center fielder, with elite leaping ability and ball skills, making plays at the apex look easy on routine. Harris runs well, takes good risks and is unafraid to play plenty physical against a ball carrier or at the catch point. Just as importantly, he seems to be on the positive side of a leg injury and should be full go for the fall, where Harris will have to hold off steep competition for the top spot.

