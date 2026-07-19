Why Keeping Easton Royal Committed Is Now Texas' Biggest Recruiting Priority

The Texas Longhorns missed out on five-star wide receiver Monshaun Sales on Friday, as he committed to Indiana.

This now means the biggest priority for the remainder of the 2026 recruiting cycle for the Longhorns shifts toward an already committed player: Easton Royal.

Like Sales, Royal is a fellow five-star in the class. He ranks as the No. 6 player nationally and the top receiver in the class per the Rivals Industry rankings.

Despite being committed to the Longhorns since November, he has continued to be the subject of whispers going into his senior season of high school. Royal took his official visits, not just to Texas, as he saw LSU and Florida as well. Those visits only spurred the rumors of a potential flip.

Then came Friday’s prediction from Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong, who put in the prediction for Royal to make good on the rumors and flip from Texas to LSU.

Top Priority

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Camping World Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wiltfong’s track record for these predictions is long and successful. It is worth noting that until he publicly announced the change in his verbal commitment, it is not reality yet.

Yet, Longhorn fans are rightfully worried about what Royal’s flip to LSU would mean for the class at wide receiver. Royal’s flip would leave Texas with just Briceson Thrower and Kyron Brown as the lone remaining commits at the position.

While there is still plenty of time until National Signing Day, it is unclear whether or not the Longhorns would look to add another receiver to the class following a Royal decommitment. However, if they do, it is unclear just how highly-rated a prospect that would be.

With Cam Coleman, Ryan Wingo, and Emmett Mosley all eligible to enter the NFL Draft at the end of this coming season, Texas could very well go to the transfer portal to fill the spot left open by Royal’s flip.

Yet, while Royal flipping to LSU would be a blow to the 2027 class, Texas would still have plenty of time to pursue him and Sales as two top flip candidates.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.