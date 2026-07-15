Texas Could Be Forced to Choose Between 5-Star WRs Monshun Sales and Easton Royal

The Texas Longhorns are looking to end the 2027 recruiting cycle with some major fireworks at the wide receiver position.

Already holding a commitment from five-star wide receiver Easton Royal, who remains a potential flip candidate, Texas is also heavily pursuing Monshun Sales. Both players are seen as either the No. 1 and No. 2 wide receivers in the class, depending on who you ask.

Royal and Sales have already discussed playing together. And with Texas currently holding Royal's commitment, the Longhorns would appear to be the most likely destination to make that pairing happen.

However, as expected, Texas fans shouldn't be getting their hopes up too much about the chances that both Sales and Royal end up signing with the Longhorns.

Monshun Sales, Easton Royal Not Expected to Team Up

During a recent appearance with On3, Justin Wells of Inside Texas said that he doesn't see a world where Royal and Sales end up on the same team, whether that's at Texas or elsewhere. He added that the Longhorns would be the most likely team to make it happen, but that the chances remain a long shot.

As a result, the Longhorns could be forced to either keep Royal's commitment or shift attention to Sales if Royal ends up flipping to LSU or Florida, two programs that have heavily pursued him.

"It sounds fun, and I mean, it sounds cool that they would have the idea of playing together at a school, but that's not real life," Wells said. "They're not going to the same school. If they did, I think it would be Texas, as a matter of fact. But I just don't see that. I don't see that happening."

"I think they're they're both making decisions on their based off of both of what their needs and and what their factors are, but so I I just I have a really hard time seeing both of those kids in the same class. Texas is is hanging on to Royal as as tight as possible, and they're right on the edge of potentially getting Monshun Sales, and so it's going to be cool and fascinating to see how this plays out, because I do think Texas winds up splitting the baby, I really do."

A nightmare scenario for Texas would be losing Royal and being unable to secure Sales on top of that.

Royal has been committed to the Longhorns since November. Sales, meanwhile, is set to announce his decision on Friday between Texas,

Though both players will be committed entering the 2026 season, both of their recruitments will be ones to watch closely headed into signing day.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.