Live Game Updates For Texas Softball vs. Nebraska in WCWS Elimination Game

The Texas Longhorns still have life in Oklahoma City as they kept their 2026 season alive and avoided elimination after taking down the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Longhorns were faced with elimination after losing their first game of the Women's College World Series. But with their backs against the wall, they were able to rebound with a 4-0 shutout victory over the Bulldogs.

Texas will remain in elimination games as it continues to march on through Oklahoma City, looking to extend its season once more, taking on the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Here's a look at how to watch the matchup, more information on the Cornhuskers, and a live game log later this afternoon.

How to Watch Texas vs. Nebraska

Texas Longhorns pitcher Teagan Kavan (17) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

Who: No. 2 Texas Longhorns and No. 4 Nebraska Cornhuskers

What: Elimination Game of the Women's College World Series

When: May 31, 2:00 p.m. CT

Where: Devon Park, Oklahoma City

TV/Streaming: ABC

Meet the Opponent

Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Rhonda Revelle walks back to the dugout in the tenth inning against the Arkansas Razorbacks. | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

The Cornhuskers meet with the Longhorns with a 52-7 overall record and a 23-1 record in the Big Ten, which earned them the No. 4 national seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Cornhuskers have rolled through the postseason on their way to Oklahoma City.

The Cornhuskers' top-eight national seed gave them the chance to host the Lincoln Regional, in which they took care of business despite two close games in the last two games of the Regional.

And with the seeding, Nebraska was also able to stay on its home field to host the Lincoln Super Regional. The Cornhuskers welcome the Oklahoma State Cowgirls for a trip to Oklahoma City on the line. Nebraska would need just two games to breeze through the super regional, outscoring Oklahoma State, 17-2, over the two contests.

The Cornhuskers got out to a hot start in the Women's College World Series, winning their first game against the Arkansas Razorbacks 5-3 in a nail-biting 10-inning affair. Nebraska would have a setback after making its way to the winners' bracket, losing 5-1 to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Cornhuskers' loss to the Crimson Tide sets up the Sunday afternoon meeting between the Cornhuskers and Longhorns as a win-or-go-home elimination game.

The Longhorns will have to game plan against one of the top players in the country in Nebraska's ace senior Jordy Frahm. The pitcher is the engine of the Nebraska pitching staff, tossing a team-high 183.2 innings while holding a 1.30 ERA, 246 strikeouts, and an opposing batting average of .189.

Not only is Frahm a factor inside the circle, but the senior also impacts the game from the batter's box with a .404 batting average, the highest on the Cornhuskers with a minimum of 100 at-bats. The two-way player has added 19 home runs and 50 RBIs to her production.

Follow along as we provide live at-bat by at-bat updates, with the Longhorns looking to keep extending their season. They do so against the Cornhuskers on Sunday afternoon at Devon Park.

The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below (when available) -

Live updates will be available after first pitch

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