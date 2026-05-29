Texas vs. Mississippi State in WCWS Elimination Game: How to Watch & Live Updates

For the remainder of the Women's College World Series, the Texas Longhorns will be playing with their backs against the wall and the end of their 2026 season looming in the background.

The Longhorns looked to get their trip to Oklahoma City started on the right foot; however, Texas will have to climb out of the losers' bracket in order to make a deep run. Texas battled against the Tennessee Volunteers on Friday, with the Volunteers taking the opening contest 6-3, putting the Longhorns' season in danger.

Texas now returns to the field to stay alive in the Women's College World Series, taking on the Mississippi State Bulldogs in an elimination game. Both SEC teams will play to keep their seasons alive on Friday night. Here's a look at how to watch the matchup, more information on the Bulldogs, and a live game log later tonight.

How to Watch Texas vs. Mississippi State

Texas Longhorns utility Leighann Goode (43) rounds third after a two run home run in the sixth inning against the Tennessee Lady Volunteers. | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

Who: No. 2 Texas Longhorns and Mississippi State Bulldogs

What: Elimination Game of the Women's College World Series

When: May 29, 6:00 p.m. CT

Where: Devon Park, Oklahoma City

TV/Streaming: ESPN

Meet the Opponent

Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Samantha Ricketts talks with players during a Women's College World Series softball game. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mississippi State's 2026 season has been historic for the program, reaching just its second Super Regional and its first-ever appearance in Oklahoma City. The Bulldogs roll into the showdown with the Longhorns with a 43-20 overall record and a 9-15 record in the SEC.

The Bulldogs are the only unseeded team to make the field at the Women's College World Series this year. The postseason journey started with Mississippi State making its way out of the Eugene Regional to set up a Super Regional against one of the superpowers of the sport, the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Bulldogs would shock the college softball world with the upset of the postseason, knocking off the No. 3 nationally seeded Sooners in the Norman Super Regional. Mississippi State took game one before Oklahoma forced a pivotal game three in the second game of the series. And with a ticket to the OKC, the Bulldogs would shut out the Sooners, 6-0, to pull off the huge upset.

Mississippi State played its first-ever Women's College World Series game on Friday, taking on the Texas Tech Red Raiders, and was dealt an 8-0 run-rule loss to drop down into the losers' bracket and set up a matchup with the Longhorns.

Follow along as we provide live at-bat by at-bat updates, with the Longhorns looking to keep their season alive. They do so against the Bulldogs on Friday afternoon at Devon Park.

The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below (when available) -

Live updates will be available after first pitch

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