NCAA Delays Game 2 of Women's College World Series Final
The Texas Longhorns softball team will have to wait a bit longer to get their shot at a national championship against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.
The NCAA announced that Game 2 of the Women's College World Series finals Thursday in Oklahoma City has entered a weather delay.
"Gates will open no earlier than 7 PM CT with shuttles from Remington starting no earlier at 6:45 PM CT," the NCAA said in a statement. "First pitch time will be no earlier than 7:45 PM CT. These times are pending all clear for weather. A confirmed first pitch time will be provided when available."
The Longhorns took Game 1 in a 2-1 thriller thanks to a clutch two RBI single from Reese Atwood in the bottom of the sixth inning to put Texas in front. With a win Thursday, Texas softball would capture its first-ever national title.
Texas got to this point by beating the Oklahoma Sooners and Tennessee Volunteers in OKC. Longhorns infielder Joley Mitchell admitted she wanted to face Oklahoma in the national championship after the Red Raiders beat the Sooners to advance to the finals.
"Personally, I wanted it to be OU," said Mitchell in a media availability. "If you want to be the man, you've got to beat the man, so I'm happy regardless and I want to win this thing and I'm ready to go...wish it would've been OU but it's not, so we just have to focus on what's in front of us."
Mitchell and the Longhorns will still have a chance to make history against another heated rival in Texas Tech.