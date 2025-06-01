Texas Pitcher Shines Hours After Grandmother's Death at Women's College World Series
The Texas Longhorns softball team picked up its first-ever NCAA Tournament win over the rival Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday at the Women's College World Series after previously being 0-7 in the postseason version of the Red River Rivalry.
Texas has star pitcher Teagan Kavan to thank for leading the Longhorns to a 4-2 win against Oklahoma but the result of the game paled in comparison to the news Kavan had to hear just hours prior that her grandmother had passed away.
Despite both her and the team dealing with an emotional weight on their shoulders, Teagan finished a complete game with one earned run, eight strikeouts and just two walks. Texas is now in the semifinals.
When asked how she got through the game after the loss of her grandmother -- who had formed a strong bond with the rest of the team -- Kavan kept her reasoning simple.
"It's not easy obviously, but I think what helped me is, at the end of the day, it's just a game, and I think I put it into perspective, just chucking a yellow ball and people are running and turning left, and so I just wanted to have fun," Kavan said.
Kavan's teammates shared some emotional words for both her and her late grandmother.
"She was like another grandma for me," Texas outfielder Kayden Henry said. " ... Today was just for Teagan, it was for her family. It was a whole lot of love on the field today. It was just a different meaning."
Texas infielder Joley Mitchell got emotional while talking about what Kavan means to her.
"When Teagan told us this morning, it was honestly my worst nightmare," Mitchell said. "I was scared that that's what it was when she texted us this morning, but she told us, and the first thing she said was that she's good and she's ready to go today. So Teagan Kavan is my hero today."
The Longhorns will play on Monday at 12 p.m. ET against the winner of UCLA and Tennessee.