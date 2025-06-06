Texas Longhorns Drop Game 2 of Women's College World Series Final
The Texas Longhorns were not able to close out the Texas Tech Red Raiders as their comeback attempt fell short in a 4-3 loss forcing a game three at the Women's College World Series Championship in Oklahoma City on Thursday.
As expected, Texas Tech did not go away from their ace NiJaree Canady, who pitched the entire game, and it was the Longhorns who made a change in the circle, starting senior Mac Morgan, who got through the first two innings without allowing any damage.
The Longhorns needed four pitchers to get through the game, with the damage being dealt to the freshman Cambria Salmon, who gave up two earned runs in the fifth inning, and to Citlaly Gutierrez, who came in as the third Longhorn pitcher and allowed two runners on the basepath in the sixth inning.
With the runners aboard, head coach Mike White decided to go to his ace Teagan Kavan in a tight situation where she could not get away unscathed with runners scoring on a sac-fly and a fielding error, the four runs were just enough for the Red Raiders.
Like on Wednesday, Texas Tech threatened early with bases loaded in the first inning and a repeat of game one, Tech could not do any damage with a fielder's choice that got runner out at home, and a ground out got the Longhorns out of the early jam.
Texas finally had its clearest opportunity so far in the game in the fourth inning, with runners on the corners, but also could not capitalize as Canady forced a groundout to get out of the inning.
The Red Raiders looked to threaten the scoreboard once again and this time were able to capitalize in the fifth inning. With runners on second and third with one out, a pop out got the second out, but after a walk, the bases were loaded for Tech. And Salmon was not able to get out of the bases loaded jam unscathed, hitting the batter and bringing in a run, and followed up by a wild pitch allowed Tech to score their second run.
Mia Scott chipped away at the Red Raider lead with a 228-foot solo home run in the top of the sixth inning putting the score at 2-1 but Texas Tech responded quickly restoring its lead with a pair of runs, a sac-fly and a fielding error allowed, a runner to score from second base with the throw at home off line.
The Longhorns were able to give themselves a bit of life, with the seventh inning starting with a reach on an error and being hit by a pitch, and Leighann Goode brought home the first run, cutting the lead to 4-2. Followed by Katie Cimusz bringing the Longhorns even closer with a sac-fly to get the Longhorns within one, but with the next two at-bats, a ground out and a strikeout closed the game for the Red Raiders.
The Longhorns will have one more chance to close out the championship series with a win-or-go-home game three on Friday at 7 p.m.