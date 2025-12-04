With all of the mayhem surrounding the Texas Longhorns and the College Football Playoffs, for once, let’s refrain from postseason discussion to shine some light on incoming Longhorn talent.

With 23 new signees, Texas has picked up some highly-scouted talent from the 2026 class — five-stars (3), four-stars (11), and three-stars (9). All but one of whom are early enrolled and will participate in spring drills.

Here is the official list of the recruits.

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian before the game against the Oklahoma Sooners, Oct. 11, 2025 at Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Tyler Atkinson — LB

Hailing from Georgia, the four-star linebacker sits at 6-foot-1 and 217 pounds. Ranked at No. 2-nationally in his position, Atkinson is known for his natural instincts, athleticism and strong football IQ.

Hometown: Lawrenceville, GA (Grayson)

Dia Bell — QB

Deemed Texas’ top achievement in recruitment from the 2026 class is the Florida-native quarterback. He stands at 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds, and is nationally ranked at No. 4 in his position. The five-star is attributed to his arm strength, mechanics and pocket presence.

Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, FL (American Heritage)

Jermaine Bishop — ATH

Adding another five-star to the list, Bishop registers at 6-foot and 160 pounds. The Texas-native serves the “athlete” position, in which he can explore his natural versatility and agility to embody multiple positions on the roster. However, his talent doesn’t stop there as he is also known for his explosiveness and hand-eye coordination.

Hometown: Willis, TX (Willis)

Kohen Brown — WR

The three-star sits at 6-foot and 195 pounds as a wide receiver. He is nationally ranked at No. 76 in his position, and is attributed for his explosiveness and vertical ability at the wide out.

Hometown: Waxahachie, TX (Waxahachie)

Mikey Bukauskas — P

Ranked at No. 4 nationally in the punting position, Bukauskas is a three-star who stands at 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds.

Hometown: Prosper, TX (Prosper)

Jamarion Carlton — EDGE

Another five-star added to the mix, however, this time at the edge position. The Texas-native registers at No. 21 nationally at his position and sits at 6-foot-5 and 265 pounds. He is known for his athleticism, highlighted by his speed, size and physicality.

Hometown: Temple, TX (Temple)

Jake Collett – K

Hailing from Georgia, the three-star posts at 6-foot and 175 pounds, and is nationally ranked at No. 5 in his position.

Hometown: Ringgold, GA (Heritage)

Derrek Cooper — RB

Ranked at No. 10 nationally at the running back position, Cooper sits at 6-foot-1 and 201 pounds. The four-star is attributed for his cutting ability, which is accompanied by his speed, power and size.

Hometown: Lauderhill, FL (Chaminade-Madonna Prep)

Rocky Cummings — LB

Projected to be a hybrid edge and linebacker, the three-star California-native posts at 6-foot-4, 225 pounds. He is ranked No. 50 at his position and is known for his football IQ as well as physicality.

Hometown: Carlsbad, CA (Carlsbad)

Toray Davis — DB

Hailing from Colorado, the four-star defensive back sits at 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds. Projected to be a power 4 safety, Davis is ranked at No. 26 nationally at his position. He is also credited for his physicality and run defense with a wide frame and big size.

Hometown: Thornton, CO (Fairview)

Hayward Howard Jr. — DB

Adding another four-star to the list is the 6-foot-2, 175-pound Louisiana-native. Ranked at No. 28 in his position, Howard Jr. is credited for his length and physicality.

Hometown: New Orleans, LA (Edna Karr)

Charlie Jilek – TE

The Michigan-native tight end posts at 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds. Known for his blocking, physicality and natural athleticism, the three-star proves to be a versatile two-way player.

Hometown: Portage, MI (Portage Central)

James Johnson — DL

Projected to be an interior lineman, the four-star is listed at 6-foot-3 and 279 pounds. Ranked at No. 24 nationally in his position, Johnson shows to be an explosive player with notable size and strength.

Hometown: Miami, FL (Northwestern)

Samari Matthews — CB

Ranked at No. 11 in his position, the 6-foot-1 and 187-pound cornerback is expected to be a boundary corner for Texas. The four-star is credited for his press coverage, size, and physicality at the position.

Hometown: Charlotte, NC (Hough)

Kosi Okpala — LB

Known for his explosiveness, the 6-foot-3, 223-pound linebacker was ranked No. 9 nationally at his position. The four-star will likely serve as a linebacker or edge rusher in the future.

Hometown: Houston, TX (Mayde Creek)

Trott O’Neal — LS

Ranked at No. 4 in his position, the three-star long snapper and Texas-native, posts at 6-foot-1 and 235 pounds.

Hometown: Plano, TX (Prestonwood Christian)

Yaheim Riley — DB

Hailing from Austin, the 6-foot, 171-pound defensive back is projected to serve as a safety for Texas’ defensive line. With ball skills, the three-star is known for his speed and strong coverage.

Hometown: Austin, TX (Anderson)

Nicolas Robertson — OL

With a wide frame and tough physicality, the four-star offensive lineman posts at 6-foot-3 and 335 pounds. Ranked at No. 68 in his position, he is expected to be on the interior of the offensive line.

Hometown: Spring, TX (Klein)

Kaden Scherer — OL

Another offensive lineman and local kid to the mix. The three-star lineman sit at 6-foot-6 and 300 pounds. He is ranked at No. 92 nationally, and is noted for his footwork, technical skills as well as football IQ.

Hometown: Georgetown, TX (Georgetown)

Chris Stewart — WR

The four-star wide receiver registers at 6-foot and 180 pounds. Ranked at No. 46 in his position, he is credited for his YAC, speed and acceleration.

Hometown: Pearland, TX (Shadow Creek)

John Turntine III — OL

With versatility and solid mechanics, the four-star offensive lineman sits at 6-foot-4 and 270 pounds. Ranked at No. 19 in the position, Turntine III is projected to serve as a guard or center; however, he might also be used as a tackle.

Hometown: Fort Worth, TX (North Crowley)

Jett Walker — RB

Hailing from the Austin surrounding area, the three-star running back is ranked nationally at No. 45 for his position. He stands at 6-foot-1, 210 pounds, and is credited for his size and power, as well as speed and physicality.

Hometown: Georgetown, TX (Georgetown)

Richard Wesley — EDGE

The four-star edge is known for his pass rush, toughness, and speed. Sitting at 6-foot-4, 245 pounds the No. 11-ranked edge will prove to be a solid addition for Texas.

Hometown: Chatsworth, CA (Sierra Canyon)