Texas Longhorns Softball Keeps Rolling to Start 2026 Season

The Texas Longhorns have continued to roll throughout the early part of the season, putting together solid outings in their first action of the season a week ago in the UTSA Invitational, and now have stayed hot after their first action at home of the season, hosting the Bevo Classic.

Texas will play its first games at Red & Charline McCombs Field in the 2026 season, hosting several teams over the last few days, with the participation of the Bevo Classic taking shape in the Ohio State Buckeyes, Syracuse Orange, Abilene Christian Wildcats, and Northern Illinois Huskies.

And the Longhorns were dominant as ever, going undefeated in their five games, improving to a 9-1 record through the early part of the season. Texas's dominance was evident on the scoreboard, outscoring its opponents 55-11.

Full Bevo Classic Recap

Texas Longhorns utility Katie Stewart throws the ball in after fielding it in the sixth inning against the Oklahoma Sooners. | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

The Longhorns got their action started on Thursday, taking on Abilene Christian, in which Texas would start its dominance, taking down the Wildcats via the run-rule, winning 11-0. Run-rules would be a recurring theme throughout the Longhorns' games in the Bevo Classic.

Texas returned to the field on Friday night in a doubleheader, taking on Ohio State and then capping off the night with a battle against Syracuse. And the Longhorns would be in the driver's seat of both matchups with back-to-back blowouts, outscoring both teams 28-6. Texas would defeat Ohio State 14-6 and then Syracuse 14-0, both teams winning by the run-rule.

The Longhorns were set to return to McCombs Field on Saturday, but they were unable to go due to the rainy conditions and therefore wouldn't take the field again until Sunday in another doubleheader this time agasint Ohio State and Northern Illnios.

And head coach Mike White's squad would keep rolling, winning their two games, taking down the Buckeyes 7-4, and then ending off the Bevo Classic with a final 9-1 run-rule win over the Huskies.

Standout Performances of the Bevo Classic

Texas Longhorns catcher Reese Atwood gets a force out at home as Texas Tech Hailey Toney. | DOUG HOKE/THEOKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Heading into this set of games, all eyes were on star catcher Reese Atwood, looking to see if the senior would further etch her name into the Longhorns' history books, becoming the all-time program leader in home runs.

And Atwood did just that, launching a home run against the Wildcats on Thursday to sit alone at the top as the Longhorns' leader in home runs. The senior would end her weekend with a .461 batting average, 13 RBIs, and three home runs, one of which was a grand slam

Texas also received solid outings from sophomore pitcher Cambria Salmon, who, in her two starts combined, threw 9.1 innings, giving up just seven hits and two earned runs while striking out seven in games against Syracuse and Ohio State.