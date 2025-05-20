Trio of Texas Longhorns Earn All-American Honors
With the postseason in full swing in the NCAA Tournament, many recognizable news outlets are beginning to release their All-American lists for the 2025 season, and the Texas Longhorns are well represented.
Softball America released their list of All-Americans Tuesday morning with junior catcher Reese Atwood being selected as a First Team All-American and both sophomore pitcher Teagan Kavan and senior infielder Mia Scott being selected as Second Team All-Americans.
The selection becomes Atwood's second consecutive year earning First Team All-American honors from Softball America. It's Kavan's second time being selected as a Second Team All-American, and was a Freshman All-American, and also Scott's second year in a row as a Second Team All-American.
Atwood is already seen as one of the best players in Texas softball's history, and she has the awards cabinet and statistics to back that up. Now a two-time All-American, a three-time All-Conference player, a Big 12 Player of the Year in 2024, and a one-time USA Softball Player of the Year, Top 3 finalists.
The junior sits atop the career RBI list with 217, the only player in program history who has reached the 200 RBI mark, and is second on the career home runs list with 54, a record she's closing in on rapidly as the No. 1 spot is marked at 58. With a postseason and a full year next season ahead of Atwood, her chances of standing at No. 1 in most statistical categories are high.
Kavan has quickly grown into the ace of the Longhorns' pitching rotation in her first two years as a Longhorn. The sophomore sensation has a career ERA of 2.35, a 43-7 record, and 335 strikeouts through two years.
The 200 strikeouts in the 2025 season from the sophomore is the first time a Longhorn pitcher reached 200 K's since 2022, and Kavan already sits No. 7 in program history for career wins and No. 10 for strikeouts.
Scott has been a cornerstone for the Longhorns softball program in her four years with the team, rewriting the program's history books. Following the Longhorns' hitting clinic in the regional round, Scott has become just the second player in program history with 300 or more career hits and set a new program record in career doubles with 56 and counting as the Longhorns stay alive in the NCAA Tournament.
The three All-Americans will be huge for the Longhorns down the stretch in the NCAA Tournament if the Longhorns wish to return to the Women's College World Series finals for a second year in a row.