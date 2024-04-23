Texas Longhorns Coach David Pierce Suspended Two Games
Things got a little bit heated at the conclusion of the seventh inning between the Texas Longhorns and TCU Horned Frogs in Sunday's series finale. Well, they got heated between coach David Pierce and the umpire crew calling the game, that is.
With a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the seventh, Peyton Powell drew a two-out walk to put runners at the corners for the Longhorns. Coming to the plate was Max Belyeu, stepping into the box with a chance to keep the line moving and plate at least one crucial insurance run. Which he appeared to do.
After Belyeu appeared to take one into right field for a clutch two-out RBI single, the umpires convened and ruled that the ball struck Powell and thus made it a dead ball. A single for Belyeu but no run driven in, ending the inning with Texas still clinging to a 2-1 lead.
That call did not sit well with Pierce, who let the umpires know his displeasure which resulted in his ejection. He didn't stop there, though, continuing to give the crew a piece of his mind well after being removed from the game. Ultimately the call was likely the correct one, but Pierce took umbrage with the lack of a review on the play.
As a result of his ... we'll say persistence, it was confirmed by the Big 12 on Monday evening that Pierce will be suspended for the next two games per the NCAA rulebook which states - "No team personnel may continue to argue or to continue to excessively express themselves with prolonged actions or offensive language after an ejection.''
Those two games for Texas will be Tuesday night's midweek matchup against the UT Arlington Mavericks and Friday night's series opener of a pivotal conference series against the Big 12-leading Oklahoma Sooners.
It is yet to be seen whether or not the suspension will hurt the Longhorns, but it is important that they don't lose focus of the bigger picture with the season nearing the home stretch and a conference title still in play.