New Orleans Saints Select Texas Longhorns LB Jaylan Ford No. 175 Overall in NFL Draft
Texas Longhorns linebacker Jaylan Ford has earned a reputation as a disciplined and productive player, and he's ready to take the next step in his football career.
On Saturday that step began, with Ford being selected No. 175 overall in the fifth round by the New Orleans Saints.
Ford now becomes the ninth Longhorn taken in the 2024 NFL Draft, joining Byron Murphy, Adonai Mitchell, Xavier Worthy, Ja'Tavion Sanders, Jonathon Brooks, Christian Jones, Keilan Robinson, and T'Vondre Sweat.
Ford, a two-time first-team All-Big 12 selection, has delivered 220 tackles over the last two years, earning him recognition as one of college football's top linebackers.
At 6'3" and 242 pounds, Ford has the size and speed required for the NFL. His instincts allow him to find gaps against zone runs, and he can make unblocked tackles near the line of scrimmage.
Ford has accumulated impressive career stats: 287 tackles, 27 1/2 for losses, six interceptions, three sacks, and four forced fumbles with three fumble recoveries. His leadership and communication skills are well-regarded, with Ford serving as a defensive captain for the Longhorns.
While Ford skipped the Senior Bowl, he used the extra time to prepare for the NFL scouting combine, where he formally met with teams like the Indianapolis Colts, Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Rams, and New York Giants. This preparation, along with his college experience as a three-year starter, shows he's ready for the rigors of professional football.
And now he gets to prove it in New Orleans alongside established veteran standouts such as DeMario Davis, Cameron Jordan, Chase Young, Willie Gay, and Marshawn Lattimore.