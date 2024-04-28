Texas Longhorns LB Jaylan Ford Thought Dallas Cowboys Were Calling Before New Orleans Saints Drafted Him
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns linebacker Jaylan Ford saw his NFL dreams realized on Saturday when the New Orleans Saints took him in the fifth round at pick No. 175.
However, before he was picked, the Frisco, Texas native thought his hometown Dallas Cowboys were calling to select him.
"I was just sitting there watching, and I think the Cowboys were up, and at that point, I knew it was kind of coming soon just from where the guys at my position had gone, so I felt like my name was going to come up soon," Ford said, per Texas Athletics. "It was a little tense in the room. I’ve got my family here and it was pretty quiet, and my mom and my dad were getting a little impatient, but I was just trying to stay calm and be patient because I knew it was coming.
"Then I felt my phone ring, and I looked down and I’m getting a call from a 214 number, so at first, I thought it might be the Cowboys, but it was the GM of the Saints, and he was telling me they were going to draft me. It was pretty cool, and everyone started to realize what was happening, and they started pulling their phones out. It was even better because my dad’s side of the family is here and they’re from Louisiana, so I thought that was pretty cool."
Though joining the Cowboys and former Texas teammate DeMarvion Overshown would've been ideal in terms of proximity and familiarity, heading to nearby New Orleans will still allow his friends and family to come to all his home games.
Now, Ford's new home stadium will be the same one where his college career came to a close in the College Football Playoff this past season.
"They got Cam Jordan there now, and in my room alone they’ve got some guys like Demario Davis, so I think that’s pretty cool that I’ve got one of the top linebackers in the league in my room, so there’s a lot of advice I can take from him and build from that," Ford said.
Ford finished his four-year Texas career with 287 total tackles, three sacks, three forced fumbles and six interceptions.